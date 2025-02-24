Live - Bangladesh lose Mehidy but set a good tempo in must-win game

Short boundary alert. One square boundary is only 65m. The other side is 71m. On top of that, Matthew Hayden says the pitch in Rawalpindi is a belter, which is like saying the sky is blue or fart jokes are funny. Win the toss and bowl, he adds, which is the twisted logic that fuels our game. Because if its a belter now it becomes belter-er in the evening under lights and with dew potentially coming into play. See, cricket is all about delayed gratification. You can't have your fun right away. You gotta wait *checks watch* 10 hours.