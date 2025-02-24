Live - Bangladesh lose Mehidy but set a good tempo in must-win game

Live
Live - Bangladesh lose Mehidy but set a good tempo in must-win gameBy Alagappan Muthu
O'Rourke strikes
Options. This NZ attack has options. Which feels like an offensive thing to say when one of their very best is out in the Bay of Plenty somewhere with his feet up. Trent Boult is already becoming New Zealand's (storied) past and Will O'Rourke is planting his flag on their future.
He's tall. He's quick. He could even push Pat Cummins for the most movie star looking fast bowler on the planet, except he's not as comfortable in front of the camera. Shy boy. That all takes a back seat when he's running in with a set of stumps to aim at.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets tangled up trying to flick a ball that seems to have a little tail into him. That tangle means he can't time the ball. It also means Mitchell Santner takes the easiest catch in cricket history at mid-on. Air speed seems to be a big thing for O'Rourke. He made it count in Galle (8 for 104), which is perhaps the most inhospitable place for fast bowling in the world. He made it count against Virat Kohli (one of his seven wickets in Bengaluru), who is equally inhospitable to pace bowlers.
Pace off works
Reward for New Zealand's ability to think on their feet. Matt Henry is their premier fast bowler. Essentially the first name on that team sheet (and I know that team has a Kane Williamson). They won't function as well without his experience as a new-ball bowler. But Bangladesh were getting used to pace on the ball. So they whip Henry out of the attack, bring in the Michael Bracewell whose stock ball turns away from the two batters out there and it yields a wicket.
Tanzid and his propensity for attempting a few too many of those big shots comes back to bite him and his ODI average will remain stuck in the 20s.
Tanzid's start
Tanzid Hasan's nickname in the Bangladesh team is Tamim and the resemblance is fairly obvious. Both left-handers. Both opening batters. And both eager to take the game on. With his captain stuck on 8 off 20 at the other end, he's on 24 off 22. His tempo is more indicative of the conditions out there in Rawalpindi. It's a flat pitch. The early movement is already starting to die down.
After 22 ODIs, Tanzid's strike rate is an outstanding, and even, 100. On average, he's been hitting a boundary every six balls. That's maybe too frequent and could be playing a part in his average being only 20.85.
Jamieson's back
Kyle Jamieson is doing that thing that all tall bowlers do to make them such a menace. They're hitting good lengths but from there the ball lurches up to hit the splice of the bat. It can be disconcerting and that's really his USP. But he's coming into ODI cricket after two whole years out and proof of the fact eventually comes through as he misses his length on the shorter side.
Bangladesh clearly understand the importance of making the powerplay count. They are in need of a par-plus total today because batting is only going to get easier as this game goes on.
Jamieson recovers well with his next two overs
National anthems done
Btw, riiiight at the back of the line, Mark Chapman kinda burst into laughter as someone sneaked a sexy guitar riff into the New Zealand national anthem. Think Glenn Phillips wasn't doing too well in the keeping a straight face department either. I am so for this. Enough of those solemn almost frightened to emote looks. Fun is not wrong.
Toss: New Zealand bowl
Mitchell Santner says New Zealand trained on a different ground and there it was very very dewy. Two changes: Jamieson in for Smith and Mitchell is out with illness, which makes room for Ravindra.
Nahid Rana and Mahmudullah are back for Bangladesh. They kept the express fast bowler out of their opening game of the Champions Trophy, which felt a little weird. But he's back, with Tanzim Sakib sitting out. Soumya Sarkar is the other bench warmer so there's going to be a change at the top of their batting line-up. Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who's basically the everything everywhere all at once person for Bangladesh now that Shakib Al Hasan's moved on, is listed to open the innings. Here are the XIs
Pitch=belter
Short boundary alert. One square boundary is only 65m. The other side is 71m. On top of that, Matthew Hayden says the pitch in Rawalpindi is a belter, which is like saying the sky is blue or fart jokes are funny. Win the toss and bowl, he adds, which is the twisted logic that fuels our game. Because if its a belter now it becomes belter-er in the evening under lights and with dew potentially coming into play. See, cricket is all about delayed gratification. You can't have your fun right away. You gotta wait *checks watch* 10 hours.
Welcome!
This is New Zealand vs Bangladesh but also India vs Pakistan again because all four teams have a stake in everything that will be happening over the next 100 overs.
A win for New Zealand will put both them and India through to the semi-finals of the 2025 Champions trophy so the power of about a billion people’s positive vibes will be flowing into the Black Caps dressing room and they’re just going to have to deal with the overcrowding.
Pakistan fans – of whom there are bound to be many in Rawalpindi – will be taking excellent care of the Bangladeshis, whispering sweet affirmations in their ear to remind them they are a functioning cricket team and not a deck chair that folds at the slightest pressure.
Four countries. One game. Cricket. Ya gotta love it. Otherwise, click the back button and resume browsing cat videos or whatever.
