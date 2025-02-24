Bracewell's best, and a rare twin failure for Williamson
Stats highlights from the Champions Trophy match between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Rawalpindi
178 Number of dot balls in Bangladesh's innings against New Zealand - the most by any team in this Champions Trophy, and the second most for Bangladesh in a 50-over men's ODI innings since 2012. They had played 185 dot balls against South Africa in a Johannesburg ODI in 2022.
12 Number of aggressive shots attempted by Bangladesh batters in 22 overs bowled by the New Zealand spinners. The spinners conceded only 80 runs at an economy of 3.63, while New Zealand's quicks went for 153 runs in 27 overs at an economy rate of 5.46
Bangladesh tried to attack only four balls from Mitchell Santner in ten overs, and seven balls from Michael Bracewell, who took 4 for 26 in ten overs.
4 for 26 Bracewell's bowling figures against Bangladesh are the best for a New Zealand spinner at the Champions Trophy, bettering Paul Wiseman's 4 for 45 against Zimbabwe in 2000.
All four wickets Bracewell took were of the top-six Bangladesh batters. The only other New Zealand spinner to dismiss at least four of the opposition's top six in a men's ODI in the last 20 years is Ish Sodhi - also against Bangladesh in 2023.
22 Runs conceded by New Zealand through wides against Bangladesh, their second most in a men's ODI. They conceded 29 runs in wides against Australia in the 2011 World Cup game in Nagpur.
2017 Previous instance of Kane Williamson getting out for single-digit scores in consecutive ODI innings, before his 1 and 5 in this Champions Trophy. Williamson scored 6 and 3 in successive matches against India in 2017.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo