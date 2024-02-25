Chandika Hathurusinghe: I want to take the pressure off new captain Shanto
The Bangladesh coach does not think the BPL is helping Bangladesh cricket - this and more from a freewheeling chat with ESPNcricinfo
On the importance of legspin
I have spoken to the people who matter. Not only this time, the previous time [when Hathurusinghe was Bangladesh coach] as well. Sometimes when those things [still] haven't happened, I have had to take an unconventional route as well. As you know, Jubair [Hossain] played Tests without playing much first-class cricket. Rishad has also been fast-tracked, but coaches and captains need to understand the value of legspinners. How to use legspinners.
On the upcoming series against Sri Lanka
[Legspinner] Rishad is one for the future. I am really trying to back him as much as we can. Unfortunately we are not getting enough support from local cricket. He is not even playing the BPL. I am very disappointed with that.
"We need to have a tournament where our players can do things - like Bangladesh players batting in the top three, Bangladesh bowlers bowling in the death. Where will we learn these things otherwise? "On the need for another domestic tournament other than the BPL
There is a real competition. Sri Lanka is a very good T20 side. Their bowling is among the top three teams in the world. We are developing as a T20 team. We are underdogs, to be honest. It is a good challenge for us. I am still confident we will give them a good fight. We will understand where we are at, ahead of the World Cup, after this series.
I think he was very well prepared for the [ODI] World Cup. He has had time off [having not played for Bangladesh since the end of the 2023 World Cup]. He was fresh physically and mentally. That's what I saw. A determined and fresh Mahmudullah, and wanting to prove to himself and to everyone that he is still good enough.
On the state of T20 cricket in Bangladesh
No way. We don't have a proper T20 tournament. This sounds very odd but when I am watching the BPL, I sometimes turn off the TV. Some players are not even of the class. I have a big issue with the current system. The ICC needs to step in. Our board needs to do something about us. There has to be some regulations. A player is playing one tournament and then playing another tournament. It is like a circus. Players will talk about opportunities, but that's not right. People will lose interest. I have lost interest.
On the changing of the guard in Bangladesh cricket
That is to have something that when you come into the team as a debutant, you are told the meaning of representing Bangladesh. The players have come up with what they stand for, as a Tiger. They want to leave something behind for the next generation when they retire. They have a set of values that they stand for. There are some blank pages to write their stories and once they retire, they can fondly look back at those.
It is important to have a good relationship with him. We must have open communication. [We must] understand how he wants to lead and support his vision, support the culture he wants to set. I only saw his tactical side and leadership in the middle, now I want to help him with the leadership off the field. My job is to get as much resources from outside to support him as a leader and take the pressure off most of the time from other things.
I always against that sort of thing: if you expect different treatment just because you are a senior, you are in the wrong place. That's my belief all the time. I was a club captain and with Sri Lanka A at a very young age.
First of all, I backed some of them not by choice. It was due to what happened leading up to the [2023 ODI] World Cup with injuries and other reasons. Tanzid has real potential. I am glad that he is showing glimpses of it. He has a high ceiling. Tanzim has real character. I know he needs to develop some skills but due to sheer determination, he is a good asset to the team. He doesn't step back. Both are still babies in international cricket though.
"If a big change [in the captaincy] happens like that, it definitely disrupts your preparation. Other teams are planning for three years. Something like that happens before the World Cup, it must have some [effect] on the team."On the Tamim controversy in the lead up to the 2023 World Cup
On the Tamim Iqbal controversy
What incident? I am asking you. I never heard anything before. I don't know till today why he made that decision [to retire] to be honest.
No.
He retired and it escalated to the level which we can't do anything about. After that my focus is team. As you know, I have always said this. No individual is bigger than the team.
On the 2023 World Cup performance
If a big change [in the captaincy] happens like that, it definitely disrupts your preparation. Other teams are planning for three years. Something like that happens before the World Cup, it must have some [effect] on the team. Ebadot's injury was also a big one. We missed him a lot on those wickets.
Nobody said anything to me [at the time]. It was not my sole decision. It was the leadership's decision. We were not performing. How can you hold your position without performance?
It is a good question. It is a broad question. It is not about the players. We have to develop a system or four- or eight-year cycle to become world champions. It doesn't happen automatically. In this era, teams have to develop. When England lost to us in Adelaide, how much did they change in the next 12 months? That's how they won the 2019 World Cup. New Zealand has built up for years. After the 2007 disaster, India built themselves up in four years. How much did they change in 2011? There are systems that you need to have. We need to plan and build on towards an event.
On Bangladesh's Test challenges in 2024
A-team cricket is very important. We don't have the world's best domestic cricket. To bridge the gap between international and domestic cricket, we need A-team tours. We spoke about it since I have come this time. Your best players have to be in the A-team, even if he is good enough at 17 or 18.
It was the same guys but they are now doing well, like Taskin [Ahmed], Ebadot [Hossain] and Mustafiz [Mustafizur Rahman]. Only Shoriful [Islam] and Hasan Mahmud are the new ones. What excited me were the young fast bowlers that we didn't have before. Guys like Nahid Rana, Tanzim Hasan, Mushfik Hasan and Rejaur Rahman Raja. They now bowl a lot in domestic cricket, like almost 20 overs in every game. Before they used to bowl four overs and wait for the second new ball. It is a good thing that the board has done.
On returning to the hot seat in Bangladesh
I met him yesterday [Friday] briefly. We didn't speak about selection. He doesn't start till March 1. We just had a general chat.
One thing is, when I left [in 2017], everyone thought I wasn't happy here. I communicated well with the board about why I was leaving. I had my personal reasons. There were instances when the board asked me if I wanted to come back. I always kept an eye on Bangladesh cricket. I really had gratitude because they gave me opportunity when I was a nobody. I wanted to come back again if they needed me.
I want them to enjoy their cricket. It is a relatively young team. There's a change of guard. If they enjoy their cricket, I think they will have good memories. As a team, I want us to get into the second round. It is a different format in unknown venues like the US [the T20 World Cup will be played in the West Indies and the USA]. It is quite a challenge, the unknown. I just want them to have an enjoyable World Cup.
Mohammad Isam is ESPNcricinfo's Bangladesh correspondent. @isam84