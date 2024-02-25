Chandika Hathurusinghe: I want to take the pressure off new captain Shanto

The Bangladesh coach does not think the BPL is helping Bangladesh cricket - this and more from a freewheeling chat with ESPNcricinfo

Twelve months into his second stint with Bangladesh as head coach, Chandika Hathurusinghe spoke with ESPNcricinfo in Dhaka, touching upon the dearth of legspin in Bangladesh cricket, the "Tiger Code", the issues with T20 cricket in the country, and the incident with Tamim Iqbal in a freewheeling chat. Excerpts from what he had to say:



On the importance of legspin

You always liked having a legspinner in your team but you are in a country where legspin is hardly ever used in domestic cricket. Have you ever mentioned it to the board: how can have more legspin in domestic cricket?

I have spoken to the people who matter. Not only this time, the previous time [when Hathurusinghe was Bangladesh coach] as well. Sometimes when those things [still] haven't happened, I have had to take an unconventional route as well. As you know, Jubair [Hossain] played Tests without playing much first-class cricket. Rishad has also been fast-tracked, but coaches and captains need to understand the value of legspinners. How to use legspinners.

We need to have systems in place to identify the proper pathway for them. I have been involved in building two world-class legspinners: Adam Zampa and Tanveer Sangha . I know how much investment went towards their careers. When I saw Zampa in 2011, he was just another player. He turned out to be world-class. We don't understand the value of a legspinner here. We are suffering because of that.

On the upcoming series against Sri Lanka

What were the thoughts behind including spinners Aliss Al Islam and Rishad Hossain in the T20 squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka?

[Legspinner] Rishad is one for the future. I am really trying to back him as much as we can. Unfortunately we are not getting enough support from local cricket. He is not even playing the BPL. I am very disappointed with that.

"We need to have a tournament where our players can do things - like Bangladesh players batting in the top three, Bangladesh bowlers bowling in the death. Where will we learn these things otherwise? " On the need for another domestic tournament other than the BPL

I think Aliss has mystery, but I don't know much about him. I have seen him on TV. It is one thing to have that kind of a skill, but you need to field well and have fitness at the international level. [By being part of the set-up for the upcoming series], he will know what standard he has to reach, and we can understand the mystery about him.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are now rivals. Not just off the field but their gap has been shortening since those days when Sri Lanka used to beat Bangladesh easily. How do you think Bangladesh will fare this time against them?

There is a real competition. Sri Lanka is a very good T20 side. Their bowling is among the top three teams in the world. We are developing as a T20 team. We are underdogs, to be honest. It is a good challenge for us. I am still confident we will give them a good fight. We will understand where we are at, ahead of the World Cup, after this series.

Was Mahmudullah's recall only about good batting form or is there anything else you spotted in him?

I think he was very well prepared for the [ODI] World Cup. He has had time off [having not played for Bangladesh since the end of the 2023 World Cup]. He was fresh physically and mentally. That's what I saw. A determined and fresh Mahmudullah, and wanting to prove to himself and to everyone that he is still good enough.

On the state of T20 cricket in Bangladesh

How do you instill a T20 mindset in Bangladesh? Are they catching up with world standards?

No way. We don't have a proper T20 tournament. This sounds very odd but when I am watching the BPL, I sometimes turn off the TV. Some players are not even of the class. I have a big issue with the current system. The ICC needs to step in. Our board needs to do something about us. There has to be some regulations. A player is playing one tournament and then playing another tournament. It is like a circus. Players will talk about opportunities, but that's not right. People will lose interest. I have lost interest.

We need to have a tournament where our players can do things - like Bangladesh players batting in the top three, Bangladesh bowlers bowling in the death. Where will we learn these things otherwise? We have only one tournament. My ideal suggestion is that we have another tournament before the BPL. A franchise does what it wants. Some of my best players are not playing [the BPL]. So then how do you expect the Bangladesh team be up with the other teams? I am fighting a steep battle.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto has a chat with head coach Chandika Hathurusinghe • BCB

On the changing of the guard in Bangladesh cricket

I was made aware of something called the Tiger Code...

That is to have something that when you come into the team as a debutant, you are told the meaning of representing Bangladesh. The players have come up with what they stand for, as a Tiger. They want to leave something behind for the next generation when they retire. They have a set of values that they stand for. There are some blank pages to write their stories and once they retire, they can fondly look back at those.

You have backed Najmul Hossain Shanto as the captain. How will you help him in his first year as captain?

It is important to have a good relationship with him. We must have open communication. [We must] understand how he wants to lead and support his vision, support the culture he wants to set. I only saw his tactical side and leadership in the middle, now I want to help him with the leadership off the field. My job is to get as much resources from outside to support him as a leader and take the pressure off most of the time from other things.

How does a young captain lead a team with ex-captains and senior players in the set-up?

I always against that sort of thing: if you expect different treatment just because you are a senior, you are in the wrong place. That's my belief all the time. I was a club captain and with Sri Lanka A at a very young age.

You backed players like Tanzid Hasan and Tanzim Hasan in the ODI side. Have they improved since you saw them for the first time?

First of all, I backed some of them not by choice. It was due to what happened leading up to the [2023 ODI] World Cup with injuries and other reasons . Tanzid has real potential. I am glad that he is showing glimpses of it. He has a high ceiling. Tanzim has real character. I know he needs to develop some skills but due to sheer determination, he is a good asset to the team. He doesn't step back. Both are still babies in international cricket though.

"If a big change [in the captaincy] happens like that, it definitely disrupts your preparation. Other teams are planning for three years. Something like that happens before the World Cup, it must have some [effect] on the team." On the Tamim controversy in the lead up to the 2023 World Cup

On the Tamim Iqbal controversy

Would you like to clarify what happened with Tamim Iqbal in the weeks leading up to the Afghanistan ODI series?

What incident? I am asking you. I never heard anything before. I don't know till today why he made that decision [ to retire ] to be honest.

Have you spoken to him since then?

No.

Did the board try to arrange a conversation between you two?

He retired and it escalated to the level which we can't do anything about. After that my focus is team. As you know, I have always said this. No individual is bigger than the team.

On the 2023 World Cup performance

Did all that controversy leading up to the 2023 World Cup have an impact on the campaign?

If a big change [in the captaincy] happens like that, it definitely disrupts your preparation. Other teams are planning for three years. Something like that happens before the World Cup, it must have some [effect] on the team. Ebadot's injury was also a big one. We missed him a lot on those wickets.

Do you think the changes in the batting order contributed to a difficult World Cup?

Nobody said anything to me [at the time]. It was not my sole decision. It was the leadership's decision. We were not performing. How can you hold your position without performance?

We changed only one player. [Mehidy Hasan] Miraz scored runs. Everyone forgot his Asia Cup hundred . He scored runs in the [World Cup] practice games. He got a fifty in our first World Cup game. Anyone complaining about it [the shuffling] is giving an excuse. They [the batters] got to bat for 30 overs [in general] but what did they do with it? Our batters didn't perform.

Chandika Hathurusingha says he has not chatted with Tamim Iqbal about his retirement episode • BCB

Why can't Bangladesh break into a World Cup semi-final?

It is a good question. It is a broad question. It is not about the players. We have to develop a system or four- or eight-year cycle to become world champions. It doesn't happen automatically. In this era, teams have to develop. When England lost to us in Adelaide , how much did they change in the next 12 months? That's how they won the 2019 World Cup. New Zealand has built up for years. After the 2007 disaster , India built themselves up in four years. How much did they change in 2011? There are systems that you need to have. We need to plan and build on towards an event.

On Bangladesh's Test challenges in 2024

Bangladesh doesn't have a huge pool of red-ball players too. Are you looking at the A-team system to support the senior team?

A-team cricket is very important. We don't have the world's best domestic cricket. To bridge the gap between international and domestic cricket, we need A-team tours. We spoke about it since I have come this time. Your best players have to be in the A-team, even if he is good enough at 17 or 18.

You said that the fast bowling attack surprised you with their development in the last few years. Are you planning to prepare them for overseas Tests?

It was the same guys but they are now doing well, like Taskin [Ahmed], Ebadot [Hossain] and Mustafiz [Mustafizur Rahman]. Only Shoriful [Islam] and Hasan Mahmud are the new ones. What excited me were the young fast bowlers that we didn't have before. Guys like Nahid Rana, Tanzim Hasan, Mushfik Hasan and Rejaur Rahman Raja. They now bowl a lot in domestic cricket, like almost 20 overs in every game. Before they used to bowl four overs and wait for the second new ball. It is a good thing that the board has done.

On returning to the hot seat in Bangladesh

Have you met the new chief selector?

I met him yesterday [Friday] briefly. We didn't speak about selection. He doesn't start till March 1. We just had a general chat.

What made you come back to the Bangladesh job?

One thing is, when I left [in 2017], everyone thought I wasn't happy here. I communicated well with the board about why I was leaving. I had my personal reasons. There were instances when the board asked me if I wanted to come back. I always kept an eye on Bangladesh cricket. I really had gratitude because they gave me opportunity when I was a nobody. I wanted to come back again if they needed me.

I wanted to wait till after the World Cup when there was a transition happening, to come and develop the team. After the T20 World Cup, the board asked me. I thought I would come, I always wanted to come.