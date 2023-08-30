Ebadot to undergo knee surgery, could be a doubt for the World Cup

Ebadot Hossain was one of the form bowlers in the Bangladesh white-ball set-up before his injury • AFP/Getty Images

Bangladesh fast bowler Ebadot Hossain will have to undergo a knee surgery, which puts him in doubt for the ODI World Cup in October-November in India.

The procedure will take place at Cromwell Hospital in London later today, which gives Ebadot just over a month to fully recover from the left ACL injury that forced him to miss the Asia Cup - it usually takes around six weeks for a sportsperson to return to action after such a surgery.

The BCB's senior physician Dr Debashis Chowdhury didn't commit to a timeframe for Ebadot's recovery, but said that the surgery had become a necessity. "Ebadot consulted a knee specialist in London this week," he said in a press statement. "Upon extensive review of his condition, it was decided that Ebadot would undergo a left ACL reconstruction and meniscal repair.

"At this stage, we are not in a position to provide further details including the rehab process and expected timeframe for recovery. However, we are fully committed to helping and supporting the player in every way possible in his journey towards returning to cricket."

Ebadot picked up the injury during last month's third ODI against Afghanistan at home, which Bangladesh won, even though they lost the series 2-1.

The injury wasn't thought to be too serious at the time. Or even when Ebadot was named in Bangladesh's Asia Cup squad earlier this month. But he was later withdrawn when it became clear that the injury needed attention. The selectors subsequently named Tanzim Hasan as his replacement.