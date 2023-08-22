Injured Ebadot out of Asia Cup, Tanzim Hasan named replacement

It is unclear as of now if Ebadot will be fit for the World Cup

Bangladesh fast bowler Ebadot Hossain has been ruled out of the upcoming Asia Cup because of the knee injury he sustained in the ODI series against Afghanistan last month. Ebadot was named in the 17-member squad 10 days ago, but he hasn't recovered through the rehab programme on time. He will be replaced by the uncapped 20-year-old fast bowler Tanzim Hasan , and it is unclear as of now if Ebadot will be fit for the World Cup.

Ebadot has taken wickets in all but one of the 12 ODIs he has played since making his debut last August. He has been in good form in white-ball cricket although he was picked for just one game against Afghanistan last month. BCB's chief sports physician Dr Debashis Chowdhury said that Ebadot's recovery for the World Cup is being prioritised. For this, they could also seek overseas consultation.

"Ebadot had undergone six weeks of rehab following the injury," Dr Chowdhury said. "We have had multiple MRIs done during this time and the reports suggest that his ACL is still a concern and requires further management. Therefore, he misses out on the Asia Cup. Considering the importance of the Bangladesh team's next major event, which is the ICC World Cup in October, the BCB is committed to exploring every safe medical option available for getting Ebadot back to full fitness and playing as early as possible, including consultation and treatment overseas."

Tanzim, uncapped at the international level in all three formats, has 57 List A wickets from 37 games, including nine from three matches in the just-concluded ACC Emerging Men's Asia Cup in Sri Lanka. He also took 17 wickets to help Abahani Limited win the Dhaka Premier League last season.

Tanzim is the ninth member of the 2020 Under-19 World Cup winning side to get into the senior side. Of them, Towhid Hridoy, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Parvez Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shamim Hossain and Shoriful Islam have made their international debuts.