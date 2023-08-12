Tanzid and Naim step up as Bangladesh look to the future with Asia Cup squad

Bangladesh are looking to the future with Tanzid Hasan gaining a maiden call up to the ODI side for the upcoming Asia Cup. The 22-year-old whose nickname is Tamim, is one of two openers selected to cover for Tamim Iqbal who is recovering from a back injury.

Batter Shamim Hossain , allrounder Mahedi Hasan and left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed were recalled to the 17-man squad for the Asia Cup. Chief selector Minhajul Abedin made the announcement on Saturday, meeting the ACC's deadline after captain Shakib Al Hasan was named the ODI captain on the previous day.

Mohammad Naim is the other top-order option that Bangladesh are interested in. He played against Afghanistan last month. Shamim's performance against those same opponents in T20Is recently got him a place in the ODI side, while allrounder Mahedi was picked to beef up the spin bowling department.

The big question the selectors faced in picking the Asia Cup squad was about the veteran Mahmudullah . He last played ODIs against England in March this year. He missed the ODI series against Ireland and the one against Afghanistan in July, with the selectors saying in March that he was being "rested". Mahmudullah however continues to be out of contention with the team management, as the likes of Shamim, Afif Hossain and Mahedi were considered ahead of him.

"We held long discussions about Mahmudullah in the early stages," Abedin said at the press conference. "We have put him off after considering oppositions and conditions. I think it was a good decision by the team management. We have spoken about it with the coach and captain."

Tamim, who also resigned the ODI captaincy, is currently in rehab for his back injury. He met with a specialist in London last month and is working towards being fit in time for the ODI series against New Zealand from September 21.

Taijul Islam and Rony Talukdar, who were part of the ODI squad against Afghanistan, were left out for the Asia Cup. Among the changes, Tanzid struck three fifties in the recent ACC Emerging Nations Cup, apart from a strong Dhaka Premier League (DPL) performance last season. Mahedi, meanwhile, didn't have a great DPL season but did reasonably well in the ACC tournament.

"We are quite confident about Tanzid Hasan," Abedin said as he explained the merits of picking so many newish faces in the squad. "He has been nursed for a long time in the High Performance programme. He did well in the Emerging Cup. I am hopeful that he can deliver something for the team.

"Naim did well in domestic cricket. He didn't do that well in the Emerging Cup. But he is in a stable situation. He has a bit of international experience too. That's why he has been given another chance.

"Mahedi was injured during the BPL. He was out for a long time. He was in our T20I squad. He made a reasonable performance in the Emerging Cup. He can show something in the Asia Cup.

"Shamim has been with us since his Under-19 days. He went through a decline after being picked in the T20 World Cup in 2021. He has overcome lately. He has done well in T20Is lately. He is a capable cricketer, which has given us the confidence to pick him."

Bangladesh's first game in the Asia Cup is against Sri Lanka in Pallekele on August 31.