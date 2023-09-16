Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah return for New Zealand series; Shakib among those rested

Meanwhile, Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain and Mohammad Naim were dropped, even as Soumya Sarkar and Nurul Hasan, and the uncapped trio of Zakir Hasan, Rishad Hossain and Khaled Ahmed, earned call-ups.

"The decision to rest players was taken in consideration of the World Cup in India, which will be a long tournament, [and] where ensuring the mental and physical fitness of the cricketers will be very important," chief selector Minhajul Abedin said. "The series against New Zealand provides us an opportunity to take a look at some other players as well ahead of this major event.

Bangladesh squad for NZ ODIs In: Tamim, Soumya, Mahmudullah, Nurul, Zakir, Rishad and Khaled

Out: Shakib, Mushfiqur, Mehidy, Taskin, Mamhud, Shamim, Afif, Shoriful and Naim

"The squad is a blend of experience and youth, and only Zakir, Khaled and Rishad have not featured in ODIs yet. Zakir was very close to playing against Ireland in March before he suffered an unfortunate injury. Khaled has done well in his List A career, and Rishad offers a different dimension to our bowling attack."

Tamim had announced his retirement from international cricket on July 6, only for the Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina to convince him to reverse his decision the day after. But come August 3, Tamim resigned as Bangladesh's ODI captain while also informing that he would miss the Asia Cup to recover from various injuries.

Also, Mahmudullah returns after last playing in the ODI series against England in March. He was initially rested for the Ireland series at home in March-April, before being ignored for the away series against the same opposition in Chelmsford in May, as well as being left out for the ODIs against Afghanistan, and the Asia Cup.

Bangladesh are also without Ebadot Hossain, who is out of World Cup reckoning too after undergoing a knee surgery earlier this month. Najmul Hossain Shanto too will miss the New Zealand series through a hamstring injury he picked up after two games in the Asia Cup.