Chloe Tryon returns to South Africa's T20I squad for series in India
South Africa play three T20Is in Chennai on July 5, 7 and 9
Allrounder Chloe Tryon has been picked in South Africa's squad for the T20I series in India after recovering from a back injury that had sidelined her since April this year.
Delmi Tucker and Nondumiso Shangase will leave the tour after the conclusion of the one-off Test in Chennai.
"She [Tryon] brings a lot of experience to the team and we can't wait to see her back on the field," SA women interim head coach Dillon du Preez said. "We have our last three T20I matches against India. This will give us some time to look at one or two options before we go home and start our final preparation for the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh."
Clinton du Preez, the SA women convenor of selectors, said they had focused on "maintaining consistency" while picking the squad "to build on our strengths and cohesion".
"This approach allows us to refine our strategies and enhance team dynamics, which are crucial as we prepare for the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh. Our goal is to provide a platform for our players to gain valuable experience and showcase their skills, ensuring we are well-prepared for the challenges ahead. The return of Chloé Tryon is a significant addition, and we are confident that this squad will perform with the determination and excellence that defines Proteas Women cricket."
South Africa play three T20Is against India in Chennai on July 5, 7 and 9. They lost the ODI series 3-0 in Bengaluru and lost the one-off Test in Chennai by ten wickets.
South Africa women squad for T20Is vs India
Laura Wolvaardt (capt), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloé Tryon