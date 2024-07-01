Chloe Tryon returns to South Africa's T20I squad for series in India

Clinton du Preez, the SA women convenor of selectors, said they had focused on "maintaining consistency" while picking the squad "to build on our strengths and cohesion".

"This approach allows us to refine our strategies and enhance team dynamics, which are crucial as we prepare for the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh. Our goal is to provide a platform for our players to gain valuable experience and showcase their skills, ensuring we are well-prepared for the challenges ahead. The return of Chloé Tryon is a significant addition, and we are confident that this squad will perform with the determination and excellence that defines Proteas Women cricket."