Tom Taylor signs for Worcestershire on four-year deal

Ashley Giles has pulled off the first major transfer coup of his tenure as Worcestershire's chief executive, signing allrounder Tom Taylor on a four-year deal from Northamptonshire.

Giles arrived at New Road in July with a number of players out of contract, and watched three young, homegrown players sign for Nottinghamshire in Jack Haynes, Dillon Pennington and Josh Tongue. Pat Brown is also leaving for Derbyshire, while Ben Cox is set to join Leicestershire.

But Giles has also made some moves in an unusually busy transfer market, bringing in Rob Jones, the Lancashire batter, who joined on loan for the Metro Bank Cup ahead of a permanent move, and signing Ethan Brookes from local rivals Warwickshire.

Now, he has convinced Taylor to join the club, immediately after an impressive 50-over campaign in which he scored his first two professional centuries. Taylor has impressed across formats at Northants but particularly with the white ball, taking 18 Blast wickets this season.

"We're absolutely delighted to sign a player of Tom's all-round quality for the next four years," Giles said. "It says much about the club and where we are aiming to go when someone is prepared to commit themselves for such an extended period."

Alan Richardson, Worcestershire's head coach, said: "Tom has been on my radar for quite a while… We are getting someone who has really good, three-facet skills in all formats. We feel it is quite a coup to get Tom to come over and play for us."

Taylor turned down a contract offer from Northants but will see out the rest of his contract with the club, as they bid to avoid relegation from Division One of the County Championship.