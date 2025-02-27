Fakhar Zaman dismisses retirement talk

Fakhar Zaman has dismissed speculation that he is planning to retire from international cricket, targeting a return from the injury that cut short his Champions Trophy within the next month.

Fakhar, the hero of Pakistan's 2017 Champions Trophy win with a hundred in the final, strained an oblique muscle chasing a ball in the very first over of Pakistan's opening game against New Zealand in Karachi. He went off the field immediately, came back later but eventually could only come out to bat at No.4 - instead of his usual opening slot.

He struggled visibly with the injury during a 41-ball 24, as Pakistan crashed to a 60-run defeat. Fakhar was distraught in the dressing room after the dismissal and, given the uncertainty surrounding his arrival into the side, and that he turns 35 in April, the fact that it could've been his last game for Pakistan was not lost.

But talking to PCB digital, Fakhar confirmed he is not going anywhere. "I heard about this [retirement rumours] a lot and even my friends messaged me about it, but there's nothing to it," Fakhar said. "The ODI format is my favourite format. Yes with my thyroid, there was a thing that I could take more time getting back into it. But I want to play T20s, ODIs, even Tests again. As far as my comeback is concerned, I spoke to the doctor and I can start playing cricket again within the month."

Fakhar had not played international cricket since the 2024 T20 World Cup last June in the USA and West Indies, where Pakistan were eliminated in the group stage. He last played an ODI in the 2023 ODI World Cup, another event where Pakistan exited before the knockout stages.

In the run-up to this tournament, however, he'd been left out of Pakistan's central contracts. And he had also been issued a show-cause notice after a tweet he put out last September criticising the decision to drop Babar Azam from the Test side. Later, when chairman Mohsin Naqvi organised a "connection camp" to get senior players to air their views, Fakhar was among the most outspoken, singling out a senior official for particularly trenchant criticism.

That would seem to be in the past for now, with Fakhar committing to a return with Pakistan. "The doctor has advised me that I can start training again in three weeks. So I think I should be back to playing cricket in a month's time."

Pakistan were knocked out of the tournament when they lost their next game by six wickets to India . Fakhar was replaced by Imam-ul-Haq, a move which only enhanced the scrutiny on their top order's seemingly outdated method. In both the defeats, the focus was on laborious innings by Babar Azam (64 off 90 balls against New Zealand) and captain Mohammad Rizwan (46 off 77 balls against India), the former stymying momentum in a big chase and the latter leading to a below-par target being set.

Pakistan had already lost Saim Ayub to injury before the tournament and the subsequent loss of Fakhar was a double whammy that coach Aaqib Javed identified as one of the pivotal reasons for their poor showing. Fakhar has a career strike rate of nearly 94 in ODIs and was clear about the way to play in the modern game.