Dani Hazell returns to Durham to lead Tier 1 women's team

Durham have secured a key signing ahead of their first season as a Tier 1 women's team in 2025, with the return of Dani Hazell , Northern Diamonds' highly rated head coach, to Chester-le-Street on a three-year deal.

Hazell, who made 141 appearances for England between 2009 and 2018, including two World Cups and three Ashes wins, is also head coach of the Headingley-based Northern Superchargers, a role she will retain alongside her Durham commitments.

Having begun her playing career at Durham's academy, Hazell was an obvious target for the club hierarchy as they set about establishing themselves as the new home of women's cricket in the north of England, and her transfer may help to persuade other Leeds-based Diamonds' players to commit to a relocation , rather than wait for Yorkshire to attain their own Tier 1 status in 2026.

"It was clear from the off that Dani was the right person to lead Durham into our new chapter and begin to create history as a women's professional team," Marcus North, the club's director of cricket, said. "She knows the club inside-out having played for us and worked within our women and girl's pathway in recent years.

"Dani has an excellent reputation following a successful period as Northern Diamonds and Northern Superchargers head coach, she had a winning mentality as a player and as a coach which is exciting for Durham. I look forward to working with her, as this exciting chapter for Durham Cricket begins."

Hazell, 36, took over as Northern Diamonds' head coach in 2019, with the club winning the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy in 2022, while Northern Superchargers reached the women's Hundred final in 2023. She has also played a key role in the development of the Diamonds academy over the course of her tenure.

"I'm delighted to take up the opportunity as head coach." said Hazell. "This is an exciting new chapter for Durham Cricket and the whole of the region, and I wanted to be part of this historic new era for the club.

"I feel aligned with the club's ambitions and standards to continually grow and move forward in such a pivotal moment for women and girls' cricket.

"I knew after initial conversations; it was the right opportunity for me to return to my home club and I am really looking forward to the challenge ahead."