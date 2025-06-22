David 'Syd' Lawrence, Gloucestershire and England fast bowler, dies aged 61

David "Syd" Lawrence , the former Gloucestershire and England fast bowler, has passed away at the age of 61 following a year battling motor neurone disease (MND).

A strapping fast bowler, Lawrence played five Tests for England and making 280 appearances for Gloucestershire, taking 625 wickets for the county. In 1988, he became the first British-born Black cricketer to represent England. In 2022, he became his county's first Black president. This month, Lawrence received an MBE in the King's Birthday Honours, having been named as one of the inaugural Honorary Life Vice-Presidents of the ECB earlier in the year.

Lawrence was diagnosed with MND in 2024, a degenerative condition that affects the brain and nerves, causing muscle wastage. There is no cure, and Lawrence was working to raise money and awareness of the condition.

Mirror cricket correspondent, Dean Wilson, was published. In that time, he remained an inspirational figure at the club, sharing in their Vitality Blast success last summer. Gloucestershire assisted fundraising efforts with a "Pink 4 Syd" evening at the club, honouring Lawrence with a pink kit to raise funds for Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA) during their men's fixture with Hampshire Hawks in the Vitality Blast. Last week, his autobiography , "In Syd's Voice", written in partnership with his friend and formercricket correspondent, Dean Wilson, was published.

A statement from Lawrence's family read: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dave Lawrence MBE following his brave battle with Motor Neurone Disease.

"'Syd' was an inspirational figure on and off the cricket field and no more so than to his family who were with him when he passed.

"A proud Gloucestershire man, Syd took on every challenge with everything he could and his final contest with MND was no different. His willingness to encourage and think of others right up to the end was typical of the man he was.

"As President of Gloucestershire County Cricket Club, Syd took on the role with incredible pride and passion and loved every minute of it.

"Syd's wife Gaynor and son Buster thank everyone for the kindness and support that has been shown to them and the family so far and would ask that they are now given some time and space to grieve in private."

Lawrence played his five Tests and single ODI between 1988 and 1992. A genuine quick bowler, he debuted at Lord's against Sri Lanka and went on to take 18 wickets, including his best of 5 for 106 against West Indies at The Oval in 1991.

His career was cut devastatingly short when, in 1992, he fractured his kneecap as he ran in to bowl against New Zealand in Wellington. Though a comeback never truly materialised, barring a four-game stint for Gloucestershire five years later, he used retirement as a springboard to expand his horizons, becoming a nightclub owner and later a competitive bodybuilder.

He was also a leading advocate for inclusion and diversity in cricket. In 2021, he spoke openly of his experience of racism at Gloucestershire, for which the club offered an unreserved apology. He was also involved with the African-Caribbean Engagement programme (ACE) in Bristol.

"Everyone connected with Gloucestershire County Cricket Club will be devastated with the news of Syd's passing, and we send all our love to his incredible family and friends," said Gloucestershire Cricket chief executive Neil Priscott.

"The executive team at the Club were of course aware of his fine record as a one-county man but we all got to truly know and love him as our current President. He was so passionate about the power of cricket and how our sport can touch people's lives. Syd pushed us to reach out to communities far and wide and we shall continue to do that in his honour. Friday night's 'Pink 4 Syd; match was a fitting tribute to a Gloucestershire great, and we are very sad to have lost someone so special."

In a statement released by the ECB, chair Richard Thompson said: "David 'Syd' Lawrence was a true trailblazer of English cricket and a man of immense courage, character, and compassion.

"His impact on the game extended far beyond the boundary ropes. As a fast bowler, he thrilled crowds with his pace and passion. As a leader and advocate, he broke barriers and inspired change, becoming a powerful voice for inclusion and representation in our sport.

"Even in the face of his illness, David showed extraordinary strength and dignity, continuing to uplift others with his resilience and spirit. He leaves behind a legacy that will endure in the hearts of all who love cricket.