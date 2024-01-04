Dhananjaya de Silva replaces Dimuth Karunaratne as Sri Lanka's Test captain

Karunaratne had taken over the reigns in 2019 during a tumultuous period in Sri Lankan cricket, and with him, brought a sense of stability and calm to the dressing room. While results were mixed for the national side, captaincy did coincide with Karunaratne's best period as a batter. His average of 49.86 as captain would prove to be significantly higher than his career average of 40.93. During this period, he also reached the summit of the Test batting rankings, as he proved a reliable operator for Sri Lanka at the top.