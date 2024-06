Does Kyle Mayers hold the record for the most T20I deliveries bowled without taking a wicket?

February 2014 is the only month that has contained two Test triple-centuries. There are five other calendar years with two, but none with three. The first two 300s were both scored little more than two months apart in 1930, by Andy Sandham of England (325 against West Indies in Kingston in early April) and Australia's Don Bradman (334 against England at Headingley in July). There were also two in 1958, 2004, 2012 and 2016. For the chronological list of Test triple-centuries, click here . It's rather surprising to discover that more than half of them - 16 of 31 - have come in the current century.