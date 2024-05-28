Has any other player won the purple cap twice in the IPL like Harshal Patel has?

After his playing career, Smith became Middlesex's scorer, and apparently recorded an over like this in one game. According to Martin Briggs, a regular on the Ask Steven Facebook page: "He noticed one such over when scoring a county match years ago and thereafter was forever on the lookout for another. He was apparently held in great affection on the circuit, and county scorers named that kind of over after him, 'Smudger' being a common nickname for a Smith. I think I heard the story from Derbyshire's former scorer John Brown."