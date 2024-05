Has any other player won the purple cap twice in the IPL like Harshal Patel has?

Such overs are obviously difficult to spot, but I asked the Melbourne statistician Charles Davis whether his wondrous international database could throw up any other examples. This is not a definitive list, but he did discover a few: "In India's ODI against Pakistan in Mohali in April 1999, an over by Virender Sehwag - who was making his debut - included (not in order) a dot ball, three singles, a single off a no-ball (two on to the total), a delivery that went for three wides, a four, a four off a no-ball (five runs for the total), and a six. I haven't found any six-delivery overs in Tests or ODIs that contained 012345 or 123456, but there a few with 012346 (not in that order). However, the strangest such over must surely have come in Bombay(now Mumbai) in 1951-52 , when the 44th over of India's first innings, bowled by England's Brian Statham , read 4, 0, 1, 2, 3… 8."