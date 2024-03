DPL week 2: Mashrafe bags five-for with offspin as veterans shine

Ankon struck three fifties this week, helping Mohammedan to five wins so far. Tamim too had a productive week with three fifties while Emon and Towhid Hridoy were the only centurions. Hridoy struck an unbeaten 125 off 84 balls for Abahani against Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club , with six sixes and eleven fours. Abahani won that game by 140 runs. Emon's 110 though came in a losing cause as Mohammedan beat Prime Bank by one wicket at BKSP-4 in Savar.