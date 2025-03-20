DPL week 2: Taskin records most expensive figures in Bangladesh's List-A history
Rupganj Tigers pick up the first points of the season as Abdul Mazid's unbeaten hundred seals a last-ball thriller
Key takeaways
Agrani Bank and Gulshan Cricket Club were the surprise packages in the second week of the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League. Both teams won three matches each and are joint-top on the points table alongside defending champions Abahani Limited. All three have ten points each but Abahani Limited have a better net run rate.
Meanwhile, Big-spending Mohammedan Sporting Club dropped points after their 65-run defeat against Gazi Group. Gulshan Cricket Club are also on eight points like Mohammedan, having won their last three matches. Agrani too have been impressive, with Shadman Islam and Imrul Kayes leading with the bat.
Best batters
Gazi Group's Anamul Haque scored an unbeaten 149 against Mohammedan in their big win at the BKSP-4 ground on March 18. He struck 12 fours and four sixes, batting through their 336 for 5 in 50 overs. He was particularly brutal against Taskin Ahmed, who conceded 107 runs in his ten overs for his three wickets, the most expensive spell in Bangladesh's List-A history.
Best bowlers
Left-arm spinner Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby took the only five-wicket haul this week but it was Agrani Bank's Robiul Hoque whose 4 for 14 damaged Dhanmondi Sporting Club quite badly. He removed Ashiqur Rahman, Yasir Ali, Moin Khan and Hasan Murad in a miserly spell that helped Agrani Bank to a five-wicket win at the BKSP-4 ground on March 13. Robiul has been knocking on the senior team's doors for a few years, only being held back by the plethora of fast bowlers around him.
Best match
Rupganj Tigers picked up their first points this season in dramatic fashion, after their last-ball win against Partex Sporting Club at the BKSP-3 ground. Batting first, Partex were bowled out for 223. Abdul Mazid held things together despite Partex keeping the chase tight. Rupganj needed ten runs in the last over, and three from the final ball. Mazid scooped the last ball for a four to win the game and bring up his first century of the season.
Points to ponder
With just over halfway through the first phase, eight teams are in contention for six Super League spots. Dhanmondi Sports Club and Prime Bank Cricket Club seem to be having a hot and cold season so far. The battle for avoiding relegation is also going to be tight, with four teams - Rupganj Tigers, Partex, Brothers Union and Shinepukur Cricket Club - on two points each.
Players to watch
Seam-bowling allrounder Tofael Ahmed has made some telling contributions for Gazi Group with 192 runs at an average of 48.00, and seven wickets at 11.85. The Sylhet-born Tofael was instrumental in his side's superb win against Mohammedan, taking on Taskin frequently.
Anamul HaqueTaskin AhmedMahfuzur Rahman RabbyRobiul HoqueAbdul MazidTofael AhmedGulshan Cricket ClubRupganj Tigers Cricket ClubGazi Group CricketersMohammedan Sporting ClubAgrani Bank Cricket ClubAbahani LimitedPSC vs Abahani LtdPSC vs TigersGazi Group vs MohammedanDhaka Premier Division Cricket League
Mohammad Isam is ESPNcricinfo's Bangladesh correspondent. @isam84