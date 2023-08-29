Recovering Rahul won't be fit in time for India's first two Asia Cup games

KL Rahul , India's first-choice wicketkeeper-batter for the Asia Cup, will not be available for the first two matches at the tournament, against Pakistan and Nepal, head coach Rahul Dravid has confirmed.

Dravid said Rahul has been "progressing really well", but won't be ready in time for the group-stage fixtures against Pakistan (September 2) and Nepal (September 4), both of which will be played in Pallekele.

"KL has had a good week here [at India's conditioning camp] with us. Trained well and done a lot of things. He's progressing really well on the route that we want to take. But he will be unavailable for the Kandy leg of the trip," Dravid said at India's pre-departure press interaction in Bengaluru. "The NCA [National Cricket Academy] will be looking after him for the next few days while we are travelling. We will reassess on September 4 and take it from there. But signs are looking good and he's progressing really well."

When the squad for the Asia Cup was named, Rahul was deemed conditionally fit. While he had fully recovered from the thigh injury he sustained during IPL 2023, for which he underwent surgery followed by a comprehensive rehabilitation at the NCA, Rahul was understood to have picked up a minor niggle that made him a doubtful starter for the early parts of the Asia Cup. This was later confirmed by chief selector Ajit Agarkar at the press conference to announce the squad last week.

The medical team at the NCA in Bengaluru is understood to have been happy with Rahul's batting workload, but was monitoring his wicketkeeping; he is understood to have complained of soreness after one of the practice matches organised by the NCA last week.

Rahul displays batting form in Alur nets

On Tuesday, the final day of India's six-day conditioning camp in Alur, Rahul did not keep wicket but underwent a long batting stint. He batted for close to 35 minutes after beginning his day with some light warm-up drills.

Rahul started against spin, presumably because of his role at No. 5, and seemed in sparkling form. He used his feet well in stepping out to hit legspinner Mayank Markande against the turn, used the depth of the crease to nudge deliveries and then appeared to bring out full blooded sweeps against the two left-arm spinners R Sai Kishore and Manav Suthar.

Rahul then faced up to Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna in the second net, against the new ball. Rahul's focus seemed to be on aligning himself with the bounce, getting behind the line and playing straight or using the pace to steer the ball behind.

Then finally, he was at the throw-down specialist's net, seemingly to try and duck and get into good positions against the short ball.

After the session, Rahul had a chat with coach Dravid and Virat Kohli.

Over the past couple of days, while Rahul hasn't been in any physical discomfort the team management has carefully ensured his wicket keeping drills haven't been too exhausting.

On Monday, he went through keeping drills that focused on sideways movements, especially to spin. However it was brief, seemingly to help him ease in.

He was also seen chatting with Rishabh Pant, who spent some time doing rehab and fitness drills with the team.