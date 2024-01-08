Ellyse Perry gives Australia reason to celebrate her landmark day

Garth picked two wickets while Perry shepherded the chase of 131 to help Australia draw level in the series

A single shot tells you about the genius of Ellyse Perry

Australia need 32 to win off 24 balls with Perry on strike. They are chasing 131 to draw level in the three-match T20I series against India. An hour ago it didn't seem it would get this close but India have managed to stay in the contest. The crowd of 42,618 at the DY Patil Stadium - led by the 'Bucket Hat Cult', a group of women's cricket fans who have made a name with their creative chants at India matches - is firmly behind the home side. Deepti Sharma , who has already picked up two wickets, has the ball.

But Perry isn't fazed by any of this. It's her 300th international after all; the first Australian woman to reach the landmark.

Deepti tosses one up and Perry is quick to use her feet to skip down the track to belt the ball well over the leaping fielder at long on. The build-up of tension in the Australian dugout dissipates. A hush falls over the stadium, marking the moment that clinches the game for the visitors.

For all her achievements in cricket, the T20I team is one in which Perry hasn't always found a place in the starting XI. She did not play a single match at the 2022 Commonwealth Games , where Australia won the gold medal. So she went away and found another gear to her batting and returned for the T20I tour of India later that year with renewed vigour. Since December 2022, Perry has hit 22 sixes in T20Is, the most for any batter in the format; before that transformation, she had hit only 23 sixes in 14 years.

Perry hit another six at the DY Patil Stadium - a slog-sweep over deep square leg - one that finished the game with her unbeaten on 34 off 21 balls to level the three-T20I series 1-1.

Ellyse Perry was a calming influence during a tense chase • BCCI

Following a spate of injuries in the last few years, Perry hasn't bowled much but she remains a key fielder, often manning the hotspots in the outfield like the arc from deep backward square leg to deep midwicket.

On Sunday, she found herself perfectly positioned at deep midwicket to catch a crisp pick-up heave from Smriti Mandhana. And then again when Harmanpreet Kaur top-edged a sweep. Hazy skies, floodlights, the cheers from the crowd - nothing came in the way. Off the final ball of the Indian innings, she fired in a sharp throw to catch Deepti short at the striker's end.

On other occasions, she was happy to run in from the boundary to field in the ring or offer a friendly word to fast bowler Kim Garth , who did the early damage after Alyssa Healy sent India in to bat. Garth, who replaced Darcie Brown in the XI, trapped Shafali Verma lbw with her fourth ball. She ability to curve the new ball away from a length had the batters in discomfort.

Garth was then cut away by Jemimah Rodrigues for a boundary but she soon won that battle. With two strikes in her first two overs, double-international Garth, who made her Australia debut on their last tour of India in December 2022 after initially playing for Ireland, had set the tone early.

"I played out here at DY a fair bit and learnt a lot in the WPL [for Gujarat Giants]," Garth said. "[I] tried to learn the best I could from those conditions. It is not always super nice to bowl here with the small and fast outfields and flat wickets. I just need to try and keep the stumps in play as much as possible but also have a plan B and plan C when things don't go your way."

Kim Garth set the tone early with two wickets in her first two overs • BCCI

Early in her career, Garth, also an allrounder, looked up to Perry and was part of the same team - Sydney Sixers - in the Women's Big Bash League in 2016-17 and 2017-18.

"I was lucky enough to play with Pez when I played in WBBL02 and WBBL03, and coming into that side I was super excited to be in the same team as her and be around her and spend a bit of time around her. Everything she has done on the field speaks enough for itself.

"It is pretty cool what she does off field as well and continues to inspire young boys and girls. She has just been so awesome for the women's game, and I am sure we'll see her continue to do the same in years to come."