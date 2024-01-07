Matches (23)
Report

Australia bowl first and bring in Kim Garth for Darcie Brown

It will also be Ellyse Perry's 300 international match, and she is the first Australian woman to achieve this feat

Srinidhi Ramanujam
07-Jan-2024 • 1 hr ago
Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma were instrumental in India's win in the first T20I  •  BCCI

Australia chose to bowl vs India
Australia won on the toss and elected to bowl first in the second of the three T20Is against India, at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday. Captain Alyssa Healy cited dew as one of the reasons to field and that Australia would want to "restrict this powerful batting line-up to a score we can chase" after going down to India by nine wickets in the first T20I .
Australia made one change to their XI that played the opening game, with Kim Garth replacing Darcie Brown. India, meanwhile, remain unchanged and go into the game with four pace bowlers.
This is also allrounder Ellyse Perry's 300 international match, and she is the first Australian woman to achieve this feat.
India XI: 1 Shafali Verma, 2 Smriti Mandhana, 3 Jemimah Rodrigues, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (c), 5 Richa Ghosh (wk), 6 Deepti Sharma, 7 Amanjot Kaur, 8 Pooja Vastrakar, 9 Shreyanka Patil, 10 Titas Sadhu, 11 Renuka Singh
Australia XI: 1 Beth Mooney, 2 Alyssa Healy (capt & wk), 3 Tahlia McGrath, 4 Ellyse Perry, 5 Phoebe Litchfield, 6 Ashleigh Gardner, 7 Grace Harris, 8 Annabel Sutherland, 9 Georgia Wareham, 10 Megan Schutt, 11 Kim Garth
Srinidhi Ramanujam is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo

India (W) Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Shafali Verma
lbw16
S Mandhana
caught2326
JI Rodrigues
caught139
H Kaur
caught612
RM Ghosh
not out2013
DB Sharma
not out1512
Extras(lb 4, w 2)
Total84(4 wkts; 13 ovs)
