Ellyse Perry joins Hampshire for Vitality Blast and One-Day Cup

Australia's legendary allrounder Ellyse Perry has signed for Hampshire, a statement overseas signing for the women's side's ahead of the inaugural Tier One county competition.

Perry will be available for six Vitality Blast fixtures in July, as well as two Metro Bank One Day Cup matches. She will also be available should the club reach Vitality Blast Finals Day. She is set to make her debut at Chesterfield on July 4 against The Blaze, before a first appearance at the Utilita Bowl against Somerset on July 6.

A modern great, the acquisition of Perry is a big statement of intent from Hampshire. Her CV boasts six T20 World Cups, two ODI World Cups, Commonwealth Games gold and five Ashes wins. She was ever-present through the recent 16-0 demolition of England, and is the leading run scorer and wicket-taker in Women's Ashes.

The 34-year old is highly sought after on the women's T20 circuit, turning out most recently for 2024 WPL champions Royal Challengers Bangalore, finishing second on the 2025 edition's run charts with 372 runs at an average of 93. Following her stint with Hampshire, she will turn out for Birmingham Phoenix in the women's Hundred, who she captained last season.

"I'm really looking forward to joining the Hampshire team this summer," Perry told the club's website. "The club has been a leader within the women's game for the last ten years and I'm excited to have the opportunity join the team at such an exciting time for domestic cricket in England."

Paul Prichard, Hampshire Women's interim head coach added: "Ellyse is one of the world's best cricketers and we are looking forward to welcoming her to the team this summer. Her record across all formats speaks for itself and she will add a tremendous amount of value on and off the pitch.

"Our group of young players will learn so much from Ellyse and I know our fans will be incredibly excited to see her in a Hawks shirt."