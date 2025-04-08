Lancashire sign Alana King for Vitality Blast

Australia legspinner Alana King has signed to play for Lancashire in this summer's Vitality Blast.

King will join the club from their fourth match of the group stage, against Surrey at Old Trafford on June 7, and be available until the end of the competition. She is also contracted for two games in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup in July.

King, 29, was Player of the Series as Australia secured a 16-0 Ashes whitewash against England earlier this year. She also helped Australia to win the ODI World Cup in 2022 and the T20 World Cup in 2023.

Alongside her experience of the 2022 Commonwealth Games and 2023 Ashes tour, she has played in England with Trent Rockets in the Hundred, claiming a hat-trick against Manchester Originals at Old Trafford in 2022.

"I am really honoured to be able to represent a great county in Lancashire," King said. "When I look at the past great names that have represented the county before me, it truly is a privilege to represent this team.

"I am looking forward to teaming up with Crossy [Kate Cross], Sophie [Ecclestone], the rest of the Red Rose girls, and driving our charge towards a successful campaign in the Vitality Blast.

"It will be fantastic to play at Emirates Old Trafford, one of the world's most iconic grounds, and I trust that all the Lancs fans will get out and support us during the tournament."

King has taken more than 100 wickets in the WBBL, winning the title with Perth Scorchers in 2021-22, and was a team-mate of Ecclestone at UP Warriorz in this year's WPL.

Lancashire Women's head coach Chris Read said: "We are thrilled by the news that Alana, one of the leading stars in the recent Women's Ashes series, will join us at Emirates Old Trafford later this summer.

"Alana will bring with her an incredible amount of skill and experience, from both the international stage and in franchise cricket around the world, and we cannot wait to see her in action for the Red Rose.