Sophie Luff named as Somerset Women's first professional captain

Sophie Luff has been named as Somerset Women's first professional captain, for the inaugural season of the new Women's County competition.

Luff, 31, played for Somerset's age groups before making her debut for the senior women's team in 2009. She has featured in 74 List A matches for the club, scoring 2330 runs at 43.14 with a highest score of 138 not out. She has also played in 68 T20 matches, scoring 1675 runs at 35.63.

She previously captained the county side between 2017 and 2022, and was also an ever-present for the Taunton-based Western Storm, having been named captain in 2020.

She was the first player to make 100 appearances for Storm and during that time scored over 1760 runs in List A cricket at 50.54 with a best of 157 not out. Her T20 record for Storm included 850 runs at 25.90 and a best of 78.

The former England Academy, Development and Under-19 international has also represented Welsh Fire, London Spirit and Southern Brave in the Hundred.

"It feels like I've really come home this winter," Luff said. "I'm excited to be leading such a great group of girls, and to be able to do this at my home club and to become the first-ever professional captain gives me an unbelievable sense of achievement and fills me with pride.

"Somerset County Cricket Club means an awful lot to me. I used to come here when I was young and watch the likes of Marcus Trescothick, and it's where I fell in love with the game. I've been involved with the club for a very long time and this group has got the opportunity to set the standards for how we want Somerset Women to play.

"This club has a tremendous history and has had some incredible captains over the years. To have my name on that list is incredibly special and is a real privilege."

Somerset Women Head Coach, Trevor Griffin, added: "Sophie has proved during the course of her career that she is a genuine leader both on and off the field. She has the respect of everyone in the dressing room and is a model professional. Her wealth of experience will prove invaluable alongside her outstanding understanding of the game.

"Sophie is passionate about cricket and passionate about this club. Her genuine understanding of what it means to represent Somerset means that she will lead by example every time she takes to the field."