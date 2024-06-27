'Most important player' Adil Rashid looms as key threat against India
England meet India in spin-heavy Guyana in the T20 World Cup semi-final again, with Rashid having landed a crucial blow in 2022
'We'd have bitten your hand off to get to this spot' - Mott embraces semi-final opportunity
England to call on Adelaide 2022 memories against 'brilliant' India
Tactics Board: The Bumrah, Archer and Kuldeep overs will be pivotal
Providence venue guide: Go hard in powerplay, expect sharp turn and low bounce
"He's got so much variation and so much threat of taking wickets. We keep saying he is our most important player: he really has been for a long time."Jos Buttler on Adil Rashid
Matt Roller is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo. @mroller98