Pitch and conditions: It's a little muggy but you expect that in the Caribbean, says Harsha Bhogle. Boundaries are big and even. There is a bit of rain around, a day where you have to look down at the pitch and up in the sky. The covers have done their job, pitch looks dry. There are cracks but they're solid, not moving around. Spinners will have the ball go low and skiddy. Stats suggest the average score is 167 and thee's an even split on batting first vs chasing. So, the captain's preference will matter. It's a low, skiddy pitch which tends to favour the spinners. This is an incredibly fast-drying outfield, drains well, groundstaff do a good job.