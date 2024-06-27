England vs India, 2nd Semi-Final at Providence, T20 World Cup, Jun 27 2024 - Live Cricket Score
11am: Blazing sunshine in Providence! The players on both sides are going about their preparations and things look much more promising than they did an hour ago. We still have to wait for the umpires to have a proper mosey about in 15 minutes' time, though...
10.52am: Some more intel from the ground, as we inch closer to the prospect of a toss. "Topley and Jordan have both marked out their run-ups," reports Matt, who currently forms a one-man UK press corps in Guyana. "Reckon England might go unchanged to give Buttler as much flexibility as possible in his bowling options." Speaking the day before this game, Matthew Mott said England wouldn't make any "massive" changes to their XI, feeling they have "all bases covered"
10.45am: "Umpires out there having a look," says Matt. "DJ just played 'Here Comes The Sun'. Both teams out there kicking footballs about. Final cover being removed now." Could we... Could we be about to get some cricket? Well, not just yet. Inspection at 11.15am, so half an hour from now. Time enough for you to dip into Nagraj Gollapudi's tactics board on where the semi-final will be won and lost
"Get ready for cricket to shoot itself in the foot by waiting a ridiculous amount of time after inspection/toss to actually play, allowing the next load of bad weather to roll in!!" Phil, you must be new to the sport. Cricket absolutely never, NEVER does this kind of thing
"With the pitch report and rain... will it be low scoring? I miss the days of 200 scores..." Not sure how the rain will affect things, Vince, but going by Matt's venue preview, we might see 200 today - over the course of two innings
10.32am: Matt has more good news: "Side covers being peeled off again. Some blue skies now over my left shoulder where the weather is coming from (the north east). According to the ECB, 'Inspection due any minute once covers are off. It has stopped raining.'" He then adds this a couple of minutes later: "Sun's out. Good progress on the covers already. Fans slowly starting to filter into the stands." The sun is out, callooh-callay!
And AB (presumably not that one) is equally positive: "Live from the ground: There are patches of blue skies among white cloud cover. The big cover on the midwicket region is being peeled off while a super sopper is running over the big cover at the bowling run up area..."
"Can you believe this?! It's 23' HOT summer here in London! No rain, no wind, only sun!" I can, Kishore. London is often filthy at this time of year... hopefully it holds until Sunday, when Surrey hold their Festival of Red-Ball Cricket as part of County Cricket Day (Google it, get involved) around the shires
10:30am: Hello, hello. Nice weather we're having... If anyone knows when Guyana's rainy season is, please send that info to the ICC on a postcard. As you've probably twigged, it's been raining again at the Providence Stadium. The TV world feed has now gone off air for the next half an hour or so, but Matt reckons the drizzle might have already petered out. "Super-sopper rolling across the covers," he says. Rinse and repeat. We'll (likely) be here all night
"I wish we had Sri Lankan groundstaff in Providence right now," chirps
Andrew Fidel Fernando Rohan Bhalerao. To be fair, the amount of rain they get in Guyana, these guys should know the drill by now
"Quite interesting that nowhere in 2 hours of build-up has the other semi-final been mentioned, or who the winner today will be facing on Saturday. Any (subconscious perhaps) reason for that?" Not sure you might be referring to, Stefan. But well done the Saffers
10:15am The covers have been coming off for the last few minutes. Having said that, a drizzle can be seen around Karthik as he speaks on the pre-match show. So, some of the progress might get undone. But a full game can start till 2.40pm local time, giving you the chance to hang out with Alan for a while.
10:05am It's still dry, no details on toss time yet. A few members from the groundstaff are walking out which is a good sign. They're removing some of the pipes used to keep the covers grounded. Based on previous evidence this morning, Matt reckons they'll have it sorted in the next 30 mins or so.
Pitch and conditions: It's a little muggy but you expect that in the Caribbean, says Harsha Bhogle. Boundaries are big and even. There is a bit of rain around, a day where you have to look down at the pitch and up in the sky. The covers have done their job, pitch looks dry. There are cracks but they're solid, not moving around. Spinners will have the ball go low and skiddy. Stats suggest the average score is 167 and thee's an even split on batting first vs chasing. So, the captain's preference will matter. It's a low, skiddy pitch which tends to favour the spinners. This is an incredibly fast-drying outfield, drains well, groundstaff do a good job.
Mukesh Motwani: "Has it ever happened at ICC Final match event, that the rain has played a spoil sport on the main day and reserve day as well, and the trophy shared by both teams? Or either of the team declared as winner by any virtue...like toss, NRR, beaten in groups??" The champions trophy in 2002 was shared between India and Sri Lanka. If you know of others, pls do share
9:52am Toss officially delayed, says Matt. Not currently raining though, he adds. An umpire is out with a staff member next to the covers chatting.
"as we are anxiously waiting for this game to start, can you tell us the weather forecast for Sunday final game" One day at a time, jinendra
9:40am Rain has stopped, says Matt. Pitch, squares and run-up areas still covered. Playing area still unpopulated but that might change soon. "Now looking brighter overhead too," Matt adds. "Toss officially due in 18 mins but feels highly likely that it will be delayed. But judging by the speed of the earlier clear-up operation, I don't think the start time will be pushed too far back"
Sohum T: "Given the rain and cloudy conditions, England will probably go unchanged. So, don't really see Tom Hartley being handed a debut."
Davendra: "As a Guyanese living very close to the stadium, I am pretty sure we will be getting a full game in today!"
Chay: "Is there a reserve day? If not, why? any idea?" No reserve day because then one team in the final will have to play-travel play on consecutive days which the ICC didn't want
Dan: "Couldn't that "play-travel-play" sequence have been avoided if the final was scheduled to be on Sunday instead of Saturday?" Yep, that trap they could've avoided but instead have dived into.
Munir Ahmad: "Continuously refreshing the ESPN page from my office in China (9:44 PM here), I eagerly await updates while simultaneously writing an article, hoping the rain spares the semifinal game." We'll do our best to help you keep up, hope the article's coming out well
9:20am Looks like it's drizzling. Nasser Hussain and Co on Star Sports' coverage are under umbrellas. Pitch is covered and a few more covers are being brought in around the run-up areas. It's gotten really gloomy too, thick clouds above. Very few people in the stands as of now. Square covers coming on as I type, India's players are back in the dressing room waiting. About ten minutes later, Roller says it's raining reasonably hard and suspects the toss might be delayed.
ajit: "if Ind go through, would it be the first instance of 2 teams going into the finals unbeaten?" Yes, confirms Mathew Varghese, from our social team.
Abhirup: "How is the drainage of this ground?" Excellent
Here's Jiten Surtani wobbling in the attempt to draw the line between pragmatism and pessimism: "Not sure there is any real advantage here. Batting first - Deal with overcast conditions, have no visibility of winning score, breaks in middle mean have to restart multiple times. Batting 2nd - Pitch gets wet or gets uneven, making boundary hitting virtually impossible, but have DLS visibility."
Hamza: "If Topley plays today, it will interesting to see how Rohit treats him." Yep, Moeen and Jofra against India's openers are key match-ups
Jasmeet: "I see max votes in the poll here is for 'IND wins the toss and bat first' but why any team would want to bat bat first, considering high chances of a shortened game and overcast condition to start with as well." The issue would be if the pitch gets wet or gets uneven, making boundary hitting virtually impossible.
Shameer: "Rohit is "if it ain't broke, don't fix it". Arshdeep is key to get Buttler and Phil Salt out in the powerplay with his left-arm-in-swinger. Same team for India."
9am "Teams have arrived", says Matt. "Mott having a look at the pitch. I'm told they cut some grass off it first thing this morning. No rain since that one shower. It's overcast with plenty of cloud cover."
Rahul: "If the game gets reduced to 10 overs a side (which i hope it does not), wouldnt it be wise to play Jaiswal as opener. If he clicks for even 2-3 overs then India would score atleast 30-40 runs." Tempting choice but I think Ro-Ko ain't splitting
Harbrinder Sand: "Should india swap Arshdeep for Yuzi Chahal and use Dube as 3rd seamer.Are Indians brave enough?" Sounds like a bit of a gamble. Doubt they'll want to make the attack too homogeneous especially given Arshdeep's left-arm angle and swing are key differentiators. England are luckier on that end given they have Curran.
Puneet: "The pitch suits India while the overhead conditions favour England. Can't wait for the start!"
Tarun: ""Latest the game has to begin for a 10-overs-a-side shoot-out is 4.14pm." - That is 1:45am here in India. I hope we either have a game started by 9:30pm IST or let it be a complete washout. Sorry English fans!"
Rob: "Probably the last couple of games for the English spinners. I don't see any quality spinners in the domestic leagues that could replace them. Future not looking great for England. " They can groom guys like Hartley, Parkinson but yeah, don't know if there's anyone breaking down the doors right now. But please do share your takes on who could make it.
Rajendra : "On business trip to UK. Found a great support by most of my English friends to Kohli. Adorable. Watching match with English friends supporting India is always treat. Hope bright sun shines will travel from UK to Guyana . Hot Summer. Pleasant wheather."
Sud: "Possibly the last T20I game (or 2) for RohKoh. What better opportunity than this to end it on a high! Can they return the favour to England by with a 10 wicket victory as a sweet revenge? Hope the rain god likes this thought!" The revenge angle is a bit fuzzy because hof how bad England were in the ODI WC last year. As Miller wrote in the match preview, 'who rightly knows where England's narrative arc has now reached'. India were forced to introspect on their approach and have made big strides under Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid. Again, in Miller's words, 'Here is an appetising acid test of their new methods'
Shyam: "I think having a 10-over minimum game negates the 'chase in rain-affected game' theory. Its half the innings, so you are likely to lose wickets and plus cant take the eye off final target, in case rain pushes back a bit. "
Sujatha : "How India tackle Adil Rashid and how England's powerful line up counter Kuldeep may very well be the difference !" I doubt either will be hit out of the attack given the rain and slowness and lowness and all that but it would be cool if that does happen. For in-depth analysis on their techniques and importance, here are Roller and Karthik Krishnaswamy's pieces on Rashid and Kuldeep.
Shubha: "Probably the last T20I for many players from either side "
Manish: "Great to see you've started the comms 3 hrs ahead. Much needed, I've been refreshing this page since morning in India. About the toss - In rain forecast matches, teams tend to chase, will that be the same today? Or will they consider runs on the board, and put scoreboard pressure?" I think so, both England and India are good at it. But the forecast isn't all doom and gloom. The pitch and team selection will have a say too. Roller's piece on the conditions is one of the most read and really comprehensive, so check that out.
Paul: "As an England fan, I just want a game. If we play the game and lose, while it won't be nice, we had a chance. If the weather wrecks it and we don't get the opportunity, that will hurt more." Yeah, that sounds fair. That did happen in the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup...
Sandeep Raghuva: "I would rather have a roller on the pitch currently rather than sitting in the cricinfo commentary box!" I'd say close, but he's in the press box at the ground, which is either 14800-odd km away (when I'm on) or 8000-odd km away (when Alan Gardner will be on)...
8:35am T minus close to two hours, no rain as of now but there is a breeze on the flags, which might be an indication of things to come. Roller, our early-rising correspondent, informs, 'just the single cover on now covering the strip. The standing water by the sponsors logos at the near end will be gone soon, being brushed away.' What this means cricket-wise is that the spinners . (Kuldeep Yadav, Adil Rashid, et al) and variations from pacers (Jasprit Bumrah especially) could have a big say. As I type, Roller updates, 'Even that puddle is now gone now.'
Riyaz: "Good morning Team, one quick question, what if the game is NR or Abandoned? Will India go through to finals considering they won all games? Or will it come down to boundaries :P" India will go through
8.14am Roller has the latest from what he cautiously considers to be an optimistic scenario:
8.06am Good morning and welcome to ESPNcricinfo's ball-by-ball coverage of the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup. It's India vs England in Guyana, but the big question on everyone's lips is ... will it rain?
Matt Roller is our man in Providence, and he has the all-important weather updates...
"T minus 3 hours… some cloud cover and will likely be showers but
not currently raining ... right on cue, first shower." Bah...
And yet, all is not lost. As our FAQs make clear, there is significant extra time factored in for this 10.30am start - 250 minutes, in fact. And, the latest the game has to begin for a 10-overs-a-side shoot-out is 4.14pm. So sit tight, it could be a stop-start contest, but as things stand, we are hopeful of it playing to a finish.
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Providence Stadium, Guyana
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|T20I no. 2724
|Match days
|27 June 2024 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee