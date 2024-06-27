Eng vs Ind Live Report - England and India trade blows as Kohli and Pant fall

It's taken a little while but all good comes to those who wait and for our patience we've been rewarded with a full 20-overs game that starts very soon. The toss is at 11.20am local time, which is 8.50pm IST and 3.20pm GMT. First ball at 11.45am in Guyana. So gather up all those dreams you've had. Hold onto them tight. Enjoy their warmth and maybe, just maybe, at the end of the night, you'll see them all coming true. This is India vs England for a chance to play for the biggest prize in T20 cricket. Thank you for coming. And for staying. Shouldn't be long now.