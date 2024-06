Eng vs Ind Live Report - England and India trade blows as Kohli and Pant fall

On a pitch like Guyana's - where the pace is slow and the bounce is low - runs square and behind the wicket come at a premium. That's because if a bowling unit is disciplined enough to hit a good length and keep the stumps in play, the batter just cannot force the pace.

The ball doesn't come on like he wants it to in order to open the face. It can also skitter through low and threaten his stumps. Both Rohit and SKY have had to guard against deliveries scooting through. England's plan is to shut out half the field to India. Rohit and SKY have been up to that challenge, moving around in their crease to open up the areas they aren't meant to access. This is a lovely tactical battle. But now it's interrupted by rain