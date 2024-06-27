Eng vs Ind Live Report - England and India trade blows as Kohli and Pant fall

Live
Eng vs Ind Live Report - England and India trade blows as Kohli and Pant fallBy Alagappan Muthu
Tactical battle
Runs front of the wicket: 33. Runs behind the wicket: 30
That discrepancy should've been more stark but both Chris Jordan and Adil Rashid erred too far on the leg side and India capitalised big time. Suryakumar Yadav smoked a six. Rohit Sharma swept a four.
On a pitch like Guyana's - where the pace is slow and the bounce is low - runs square and behind the wicket come at a premium. That's because if a bowling unit is disciplined enough to hit a good length and keep the stumps in play, the batter just cannot force the pace.
The ball doesn't come on like he wants it to in order to open the face. It can also skitter through low and threaten his stumps. Both Rohit and SKY have had to guard against deliveries scooting through. England's plan is to shut out half the field to India. Rohit and SKY have been up to that challenge, moving around in their crease to open up the areas they aren't meant to access. This is a lovely tactical battle. But now it's interrupted by rain
Pant gone
Sam Curran's golden arm at work again. India were just beginning to get a foothold in the game. They were actually doing a lot of things right. They haven't stopped trying to find boundaries even though the pitch isn't particularly keen on letting it happen.
England have functioned on a simple game plan. Hit a length and look for the top of the stumps. Rohit saw that and gave up his stumps - moving around in his crease to create the line he wanted to free his arms. Scored two scorching boundaries off the threatening Reece Topley in the fifty over.
The sixth begins with Pant's wicket and ends with SKY smashing Curran for four down the ground.
Kohli gone
Topley bowls him! England's lengths so far have been excellent. They're full, but they aren't offering the drive. There's a hint of movement still around from the cloud cover and that tilts the balance just enough towards the bowler. Topley's harnessed it well. Kept the stumps in play, kept away from giving batters room and is now rewarded with a big wicket.
13 balls that India have not been in control of from 18 so far. Rohit (6 of 8 faced) and Kohli (7 of 9 faced)
Might never have come about without Virat Kohli being extra in this latest avatar. Shiva Jayaraman, our resident stats wiz, puts a number on that: Kohli has stepped out to pacers inside the Powerplay seven times this World Cup. Managed just three runs and has been dismissed once. Easily most often in an series since April 2019 (where ball-by-ball data is available) He's walked out there wanting to score quick runs. He's taking risks in that pursuit. They haven't come off.
History
12 years since a team batting first has won a full 20-overs knockout match in the T20 World Cup, Marlon Samuels doing the business against Sri Lanka in 2012. As an old friend of this parish, Gaurav Sundararaman says, India have to defy a decade of history, and as it turns out, the present day's new ball swing too
Excellent first over from Reece Topley. He went full but not so much that he could be lined up. Rohit tried, which is how that four came about, but it was off the leading edge going over gully. There was movement and the left-arm quick harnessed enough of it to get two plays and misses
Same pinch
A quiet crowd
Matt Roller reporting from Providence stadium: For a World Cup semi-final, the crowd is not very full. Nigel, a taxi driver who dropped me at the ground this morning, told me that far more locals would have taken the day off if West Indies had been involved: “Guyanese people are known for that: boss, I’m sick – but you’re gonna see me in the cricket ground.” There are hardly any England fans here – though Reece Topley’s dad Don has made the trip – and most of the fans that have made it in are wearing India’s blue.
Toss: England bowl
Jos Buttler makes the decision based on the rain around. He's still wary of the low bounce that will be on offer. Same team for England. "Desperate to go all the way. Huge excitement."
Rohit Sharma says India would've batted first. He isn't too fussed about the weather. It's blazing out there now. His decision seems to be around the pitch looking dry and the hope it will continue to get drier, which tends to stop the ball coming into the bat. Same team for India as well. Here are the two playing XIs.
England are trusting their fast bowlers to do the job, although each offers a distinct threat, Archer wit high pace, Topley with his left-arm angle and variations, and of course the most crucial of them all, Adil Rashid. He might yet have spin support in the form of Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone.
India, of course, have three spinners, Kuldeep in prime form and Axar not too far off it himself. Hardik Pandya balances the line-up, allowing them to play this three-spinner combination. Two strong teams filled with game-changing options.
Welcome!
It's taken a little while but all good comes to those who wait and for our patience we've been rewarded with a full 20-overs game that starts very soon. The toss is at 11.20am local time, which is 8.50pm IST and 3.20pm GMT. First ball at 11.45am in Guyana. So gather up all those dreams you've had. Hold onto them tight. Enjoy their warmth and maybe, just maybe, at the end of the night, you'll see them all coming true. This is India vs England for a chance to play for the biggest prize in T20 cricket. Thank you for coming. And for staying. Shouldn't be long now.
