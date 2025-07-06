Gus Atkinson added to squad as England ponder changes

England will consider making changes to their bowling attack after a gruelling workload in their 336-run defeat to India, and have added Gus Atkinson to their squad for Thursday's third Test at Lord's following a hamstring injury.

England's three frontline seamers - Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue and Chris Woakes - have all bowled between 77 and 82 overs in the first two Tests of the series. Atkinson joins Jofra Archer, Sam Cook and Jamie Overton as the alternative seam-bowling options in the 15-man squad for Lord's, and the tight turnaround between Tests could prompt changes.

"It's no secret that we have spent some time in the field and bowled some overs in the first two games, and we'll have to see how everyone pulls up over the next two days," Ben Stokes said. "With it being a quick turnaround, there probably will be a decision we have to make given how everyone does pull up after this game."

Archer has not played a Test match since February 2021, but bowled regularly during intervals at Edgbaston this week and Brendon McCullum hinted he will make his comeback next week. "We'll let this one settle, and when we get to [Lord's] we'll have a good think about it," McCullum told the BBC's Test Match Special.

When about Archer's availability, McCullum said: "He's fit and ready to go. Obviously the other boys have had two Test matches on the spin now, so you'd anticipate you would make a change at some stage with the line-up, and Jofra is one we'll look at." Stokes added: "Everyone's in consideration for the game at Lord's."

England's margin of defeat - 336 runs - was their third-heaviest since Stokes took over as captain on a full-time basis, but he insisted that it will not affect them moving forwards. "We've obviously had some unbelievable wins and some bad defeats," he said. "I feel I'm quite good - and the team is - at staying level throughout those ups and downs.

"That is so important in a series where we knew coming in that it wasn't going to be easy… We have to wipe this one under the carpet as quickly as we can, because Lord's day one will be coming around pretty quickly. We will have one or two days to get the bodies right and recover, and all of a sudden, we will be out there flipping the coin."