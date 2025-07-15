Six years on from World Cup glory, Stokes and Archer light up Lord's again

Ben Stokes had a hunch when he woke up on Monday morning.

On the sixth anniversary of England's 2019 ODI World Cup win , on the final day at Lord's, with six wickets to get before India achieved the remaining 135 to win this third Test, Stokes felt there was only one man who should start the day with the ball.

It was not from the end from which Jofra Archer bowled that famous Super Over against New Zealand. Stokes still had two deliveries left after taking out nightwatcher Akash Deep with what became his final ball on Sunday. But the Pavilion End, from where Archer, on Thursday, had taken his first Test wicket since February 24, 2021 , would do just fine. Especially when fate was calling.

So it proved. A six-over spell produced a pearler to send Rishabh Pant 's off stump for a walk, then a stunning reflex catch - Archer sprawling to his right in his follow-through - did for Washington Sundar. Since 2006, when such records started being kept, Archer's was the sixth fastest day-five spell recorded.

"It felt right in my tummy that Jofra was going to do something this morning to break the game open," Stokes said. "Gut feel doesn't always work, but those two wickets he got this morning swung the game massively in our favour."

Undoubtedly, it was Stokes' dismissal of KL Rahul , sandwiched by Archer's strikes, that was top of the podium. England's three wickets in the first seven overs of play had put them out in front. And just when it looked as though India were creeping back into the picture with their ninth-wicket stand, Stokes returned to prise out Jasprit Bumrah , even if the No. 10's shot selection was curious given the situation.

England's heroes in that 2019 final - both the man who dragged them to that Super Over, and the one who held his nerve to defend 15 therein - were back at it in 2025. Cricket is a sport that, more often than not, baits romance rather than serves it up. However, for Stokes to bowl as much as he did, and for Archer to be back bowling in a Test match at all, provided a moment - as was the case six years ago - that English cricket will not be able to take for granted.

Archer was at midwicket when the final ball of the match trickled agonisingly onto Mohammed Siraj's leg stump. As Shoaib Bashir charged off towards the Grandstand - where Archer himself had been enveloped by Bashir after removing Jaiswal four days earlier - Archer fell to the floor.

His resting place was more or less the same patch of grass onto which he had sprinted and dived after Jos Buttler had run out Martin Guptill from Jason Roy's throw. But the significance of that moment is probably a little overblown, considering Archer could not recall why July 14 was special when Stokes broached it with him

"You know what day today is, don't you?" Stokes had asked before the start of play, looking to stir the 30-year-old. It turns out, Archer thought this was the anniversary of India's two-wicket win over England at Lord's in 2002's NatWest series final.

"You know that highlight package of India knocking off 300-odd back in the day with Ganguly?" Stokes explained to the media, referencing the then-India captain windmilling his shirt over his head on the away balcony. "He thought that was a World Cup final. He thought that was six years ago today."

The confusion was broadly understandable. That fixture actually took place on July 13, and highlights of that 325-plays-326 slobberknocker were on the television screens on Monday morning when England arrived at the ground. When Stokes informed Archer he meant the World Cup "we won", Archer responded with, "oh, that one".

Archer will have known which one, of course, and confusing it with a match that took place 23 years ago suggests 2019's final feels more recent than it actually is.

The memories from that summer have kept Archer going, and kept England so invested - literally - in getting him back to this point. He had followed his World Cup haul of 20 dismissals at 23.05 (the third most in the tournament) with 22 more at 20.27 in the men's Ashes, all of them underpinned by express pace. Few players have had such a sweet first taste of international cricket, and fewer still have nailed their own involvement so spectacularly.

Archer's problems have come ever since. From that summer into this one, his nine Test caps brought just 20 further wickets at 42. When people doubted that Archer could return as the bowler he had been back in 2019, they had their reasons.

During this period, England did overbowl him, most notably on a flat pitch in Mount Maunganui , where he sent down 42 in a single innings. The link between his elbow and lower-back stress fractures was easy to make.

Even on his thrilling Test debut at Lord's against Australia, England were already playing recklessly with their new toy, as he sent down 44 overs in the match. And though he did get into a 40th on this comeback, the breakdown of his work suggests lessons have been learned.

In 2019, there was an eight- and seven-over spell, along with six other spells at least four. This time, there were only six spells of four or more across the four days England spent in the field, with his two longest at five when opening the first innings, and six on this final morning.

Much of that is down to the fact Stokes shouldered the longest burdens. Going into stumps on day four with 4.4 overs, he resumed in the morning for 9.2 more, and then later in the day for 10.

While Archer did the post-match media rounds, looking fresh and beaming from ear to ear, an exhausted Stokes, carrying his bowling boots in one hand, blood seeping through the sock on his left foot, began his session for the written media with a simple request: "Any chance you can just do 'yes' or 'no' questions?"

The connection between Stokes and Archer truly began in 2019, bound by that World Cup win.

Stokes was the first to go over to Archer in the moment of victory, putting his arms around him during those celebrations on the outfield. They have gone on to become good friends, gaming together, even becoming business partners. And as Test captain, with Archer trending towards full fitness throughout Stokes' tenure, the 34-year-old has been his biggest cheerleader and defender during various setbacks.

Despite all the affection, Stokes did lose his cool with Archer on Sunday evening.

During Archer's third over, after Karun Nair had hit him for a second boundary through the covers in four deliveries, he gestured for a man to be placed out as insurance. Stokes refused.

At the start of the 16th over, Rahul's bunt out to deep square-leg was not immediately attacked, resulting in Stokes throwing his arms out at Archer, who was stationed back on the leg-side boundary. As the players walked off after Stokes had taken out Akash Deep's off stump, Sky cameras caught Archer trying to speak to Stokes, who gave him short shrift.

This is not Archer's first Test in which Stokes has been captain, but it is his first since his regime officially began in 2022. Though Archer has been with the team since the second Test, this was the first time he was really "in it". It is not a total surprise he is not up to speed with some of the non-negotiables.

One insistence he seemed to fall foul of was asking for negative field settings - Stokes believes every fielder should be affecting a dismissal, something he reiterates by telling his bowlers he simply does not care about their economy rates. The other "must" is giving your all in fielding. No dawdling or escorting. A great example was Bashir, an over before he took the final wicket. Nursing a broken pinkie on his left hand that has ruled him out for the rest of the series, Bashir slid along the point boundary to intercept the ball inside the rope - scooping it with his right hand, then cradling it in the pit of his right elbow.

Archer, by Monday, had clearly got the memo, diving about in the field, and letting his captain set whatever field he demanded. In return, he maintained his express pace throughout, including when he struck Siraj on the shoulder with a fierce bumper clocking in at 88mph. It turned out to be his final delivery of the match.

Stokes revealed the main sticking point he had with Archer on the penultimate evening was not to do with his fielding but where people were stationed. Specifically, Stokes himself.

"He wanted me to come to mid-on and Carsey [Brydon Carse] to go to leg slip so he could talk to me," Stokes said. "But I didn't trust Carsey at leg slip, to be honest. Honestly, that whole thing was he wanted me to come to mid-on so we could chat about what he's trying to do."

Even in the heat of this Test match, it was a rare moment of vulnerability from Archer. Public-facing, too. Those chats would have been tactical, but there is something to be said for the extra comfort Stokes would have brought Archer by his side.

Stokes was at mid-on for the last ball of the Super Over, collapsing onto his back at its conclusion. His unbeaten 84 had left the match all-square in normal time but - more important even that the eight extra runs he picked off alongside Jos Buttler in setting New Zealand a Super Over target of 16 - was his advice to Archer before he took centre stage.

Though Archer already had the confidence - he knew he'd have to bowl the Super Over even before Eoin Morgan had confirmed it - he was wary. He would later admit: "I don't know what I would have done tomorrow" had he been responsible for losing that final.

Stokes, however, had experience of that from 2016's World T20 final in Kolkata. And so, he took Archer to one side and offered the following: "Win or lose, today does not define you . Everyone believes in you."

The irony is failure in this Test may have re-defined Archer. It would have been proof, in the eyes of the doubters, that he was a waste of central contracts. That he has been coddled by the ECB. That maybe he does only care for franchise riches, that he is only good for white-ball cricket. That, you know what, he is overrated. Speaking to Sky in the moment of victory, he railed against the "keyboard warriors" who had been the bane of his rehab for four years.

Now, those thoughts can settle down. Of course, much will depend on how Archer recovers from this week's exploits, though the nine days between now and the fourth Test will help him. A meaningful role in this winter's Ashes is now a genuine possibility.