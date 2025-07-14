England clinch the narrowest margin of victory at Lord's
Stats highlights of the final day of the Lord's Test between England and India
Ben Stokes was Player of the Match for the fourth time in a Lord's Test • Getty Images
22 runs England's margin of victory in the third Test against India is the narrowest in terms of runs at Lord's. The previous lowest was Australia's 43-run victory against England in 2023.
It is also India's fourth lowest margin of defeat in men's Tests.
193 The fourth-lowest target that India have failed to chase in men's Tests. India have lost while chasing sub-200 targets only on five occasions; four of those defeats have come since 2015. All the other Test teams put together have failed to chase sub-200 targets only five times during this period.
The target of 193 is also the second lowest that England have successfully defended in men's Tests in the last 25 years, behind the 181 they defended against Ireland in 2019 also at Lord's.
Related
4 Consecutive half-centuries for Ravindra Jadeja in the second and third Tests at Edgbaston and Lord's. Before him, only two Indian batters had four consecutive 50-plus scores in England - Sourav Ganguly (2002) and Rishabh Pant (2022 and 2025).
Jadeja's unbeaten 61 on the final day at Lord's is his first 50-plus score in the fourth innings of a Test match.
942 Jadeja's Test runs in England while batting at No. 6 or lower. Among visiting batters, only Gary Sobers scored more from those positions - 1097 runs.
Jadeja has seven fifties and a century in England, again only behind Sobers (9) .
301 Number of balls India batted after losing their seventh wicket on the fifth day at Lord's - the most faced by the last three partnerships in the fourth innings of a Test. The previous highest was 294 balls by England against Pakistan in Dubai in 2015. (Complete ball-by-ball data for partnerships is available since 1998).
Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah batted 22 overs for the ninth wicket, the most by an Indian pair for the last two wickets in Tests in the last ten years.
4 Player-of-the-match awards for Ben Stokes in Tests at Lord's, the most for any player at the venue. Overall, he has 11 player-of-the-match awards in Tests, the third most for England behind Joe Root (13) and Ian Botham (12).
15 Bowled dismissals in the Lord's Test between England and India, the most in more than 2000 matches since 1965. The previous Test with 15 or more bowled dismissals was between West Indies and Australia at Georgetown in 1965.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo