ICC suspends USA Cricket board

The ICC has finally decided to suspend USA Cricket (USAC), in the process hitting the reset button as it attempts to overhaul the leadership and governance structure of the sport in a key market. The decision was taken by the ICC Board after a virtual meeting on Tuesday. USAC's suspension will not impact the national team's participation in the T20 World Cup starting in February in India and Sri Lanka or the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

The suspension comes just over two months after the ICC, at its annual general meeting in July, had granted USAC three months to hold "free and fair elections" and carry out "comprehensive" governance reforms. At the time, the ICC reiterated that USAC would continue to remain "on notice", as it has been since July 2024. The ICC Board also warned USAC that it reserved the right to take any action it deemed fit based on the progress of reforms.

Eventually, on Tuesday evening, the ICC suspended USAC with "immediate effect" and temporarily took over "management and administration of USA national teams."

"The decision, taken by the ICC Board during its meeting earlier, was based on USA Cricket's repeated and continued breaches of its obligations as an ICC Member under the ICC's Constitution," an ICC press release said. "These include, but are not limited to, the failure to implement a functional governance structure, lack of progress toward achieving National Governing Body status with the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC), and significant actions that have caused reputational damage to cricket in the United States and around the world."

The suspension does not have an immediate impact on cricket being part of the LA 2028 Games. The ICC clarified that USA teams will still be able to participate in ICC events as well as make preparations for the Olympics. Calling it "unfortunate but necessary" the ICC said it was forced to take such extreme action to "protect the long-term interests of the game and the ICC's top priority remains ensuring that the athletes and the sport itself are not impacted due to the suspension."

During the time USAC had been put on notice, the ICC had been working with it to draw a "roadmap" and facilitate its securing national governing body (NGB) status from the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC). This is mandatory for all sports that were added to LA28 Games. As hosts, USA are expected to be one of the six teams to contest for medals in both men's and women's categories.

That roadmap, which comprises six steps, was drawn by the ICC's Normalisation Committee, headed by chairman Jay Shah. Prior to that, the committee met USAC top brass Venu Pisike (chairman) and Johnathan Atkeison (CEO) twice - first in April virtually and then in person in June. The roadmap called for USAC to start an organisational revamp by bringing in three new independent directors to replace the incumbents on the Board. Following that the USAC Board would step down and prompt fresh elections. At this point USAC would apply for NGB status.

Simultaneously, the ICC also said a comprehensive review and reform of the USA Cricket Constitution "shall be undertaken" in close consultation with the Independent Directors and relevant ICC stakeholders. With USAC unable to meet these terms, it was suspended.

USAC was being considered for suspension at the ICC's AGM in July and only managed its three-month reprieve by making "commitments" to the ICC Board to meet the criteria required for membership.

"When USAC was notified of the AGM's decision," the ICC press release said, "it was specifically advised in writing that, along with fulfilling the commitments it made to the Board and taking immediate steps in that respect, it must (i) not do/omit to do anything that might jeopardise cricket's inclusion in the Olympics, and (ii) not do anything (by act or omission) that brings cricket or the ICC into disrepute or is contrary to the best interests of cricket or the ICC."

For USAC to lift its suspension, it will need to follow procedure that the Normalisation Committee, in coordination with the ICC management, will outline and which "will include demonstrable and specific changes to USA Cricket's governance structure, operations and overall status in the Cricket ecosystem. The normalisation committee will also monitor USA Cricket's progress and provide consultatory support.