Boards set to discuss Asia Cup fallout during ICC quarterly meeting

The fallout from the Asia Cup 2025 fracas between India and Pakistan , the governance crisis at USA Cricket (USAC), and tensions between the ICC and the World Cricketers' Association (WCA) over player-image rights are set to dominate discussions across various forums at this week's ICC quarterly meetings in Dubai. Cricket's chief executives will meet on November 5, before the Board meeting - of all board heads - takes place on November 7.

Asia Cup fallout

Though the issue is not officially on the agenda, it is likely to come up at the Board meeting on November 7, and is likely to be the subject of informal discussions on the sidelines. Tensions between the BCCI and PCB have mirrored those between the governments of India and Pakistan this year, and matters came to a head during the Asia Cup, where the teams met three times. The games were marred by a no-handshakes stance instigated by the BCCI and four players - Haris Rauf, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Sahibzada Farhan - were censured by the ICC for gestures or comments deemed to be political in nature.

Arguably the thorniest issue will be of the Asia Cup trophy itself. India won it, beating Pakistan in the final, but refused to come out and accept the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, the PCB chair and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) head. The trophy has not been seen since, with reports suggesting it is in an ACC office in the UAE. Naqvi has insisted he, and only he, will hand over the trophy as ACC head.

Owing to Naqvi's political commitments (he is Pakistan's interior minister), it isn't clear whether he will be present in person at the meeting or if he joins it remotely.

Board members are aware of the need for healthier ties between India and Pakistan because of the rivalry's commercial impact on the global game. Some members expect a resolution to be chalked out this week.

ICC-WCA NIL rights tussle

Among the ICC's more important strategic initiatives is its mobile game offering, for which it is looking for a partner. Plans to launch the game , compatible on mobile, PC, and games consoles, have been in the works as the ICC taps into what it believes will be a fast-growing revenue stream.

While it remains optimistic about the project, the ICC has run into a potential dispute around the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) rights for the game with the World Cricketers' Association (WCA). The WCA recently wrote to the 600 players registered with it globally - Indian and Pakistani players are notably not its members - saying the ICC was developing the mobile game "built on your name, image, likeness (NIL), without agreeing to terms with players collectively."

At the ICC's annual conference in July, some members suggested that the boards should deal directly with their players over image rights, a move the WCA said was a breach of an agreement it had signed with the ICC. The WCA has accused the global governing body and some member boards of wanting to own the players' name, image and likeness (NIL) rights beyond terms already agreed. The CEC (chief executives' committee) will hear an update from members on their progress in terms of securing those rights on Wednesday.

Cricket will be part of the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles • Getty Images

Medium-term strategic reset

The ICC management is aiming for a medium-term strategy refresh, including looking at ways to exploit new funding mechanisms. This includes looking at ways of leveraging the sport's presence in an increasing number of multi-sport events such as the Commonwealth and Asian Games and the Olympics. The governing body will also be looking at ways to adopt best practices from other sports like tennis, baseball and football in terms of exploiting the properties they own.

Olympics qualification pathway

The CEC is expected to get an update on the detailed qualification model for Los Angeles 2028, where cricket will feature at the Olympics for the first time since 1900. While the ICC Board had given its nod to a continental qualification system , the CEC is likely to get a broader idea on how the qualifying teams - six each in the men's and women's categories - will be shortlisted. The CEC will also get operational updates on cricket's inclusion at the 2026 Asian Games and the African Games, Pan Am Games and European Games of 2027.

The CEC will likely review and approve proposed qualification pathways for four forthcoming ICC events: the 2027 Men's ODI World Cup (to be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia), the 2028 Men's T20 World Cup (to be held in Australia and New Zealand), the 2027 Women's Champions Trophy and the 2029 Women's ODI World Cup. It will also consider a recommendation to retain the 50-overs format for the Under-19 World Cup, which would allow Associate Members to strengthen their domestic structure in the longer white-ball format.

USAC is in a tight spot in its bid to secure National Governing Body status, which will allow USA to participate in the LA Olympics • ICC/Getty Images

USAC and its future

On September 23, the ICC Board took the unanimous decision to suspend USAC with immediate effect for serious "breaches" including bringing cricket and the ICC into "disrepute" as well as failing to fulfil ICC membership criteria. In the suspension letter, accessed by ESPNcricinfo, the ICC charged USAC with "reneging on the commitments it made" to the ICC Board at the annual conference in July.

USAC escaped suspension in July having committed to fulfil the conditions set by the ICC Board by October 20 including holding fresh board elections. But USAC first terminated its contract with long-term commercial partner American Cricket Enterprise (ACE), and then initiated bankruptcy proceedings, which it said was part of the financial restructuring of the organisation. The ICC did not take kindly to this, especially since it had been working closely with the US Olympics and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) to secure National Governing Body status for USAC (which is necessary for the USA to participate in the LA Olympics). The USOPC had already warned the ICC that it would not allot NGB status to USAC in its current form unless its governance structure was overhauled and the current board replaced with a new one.

In October the ICC sent another email to USAC spelling out the steps needed for the suspension to be lifted. Among the various conditions it set, the ICC told USAC that filing for bankruptcy was a violation of membership criteria, but recommended it "exit" the proceedings in a "satisfactory" manner. It is understood that under bankruptcy law, USAC has to provide the court with a financial plan for the next six months. With the ICC suspension halting its funding, the USAC management has been talking to the ICC about a way out. The ICC has told USAC that it will only fund cricketing operations for now, and nothing else.