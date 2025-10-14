USA Cricket directors ask ICC to investigate organisation's collapse

Directors from an embattled USA Cricket (USAC) board have called for the ICC's immediate intervention to remove a rival group of directors, including the chair Venu Pisike, as the fallout and divide from the board's suspension continues to deepen. They have also asked the ICC to conduct an investigation into the organisation's "collapse."

In a statement issued on Tuesday by two current directors, Arjun Rao Gona and Kuljit Singh Nijjar, and Patricia Whittaker, who was removed by USAC last year as an independent director (she is legally contesting the termination), have also asked the ICC to conduct a forensic audit of USAC dealings and make the findings public. Gona and Nijjar are elected directors.

"We call for immediate and decisive intervention not to punish, but to rebuild what has been broken," the trio said in the statement. "This is no longer a crisis of management; it is a test of integrity and courage." The directors' statement follows USAC's media release last week, where the board complained it could not "comprehend" the ICC's decision on September 23 to suspend it.

Pisike chaired a USAC Board meeting on October 1, after which USAC said it was filing for bankruptcy as part of a financial restructure. That decision was taken by five directors, including Pisike, Srini Salver, David Haubert, Pintoo Shah and Anj Balusu (USAC currently has nine directors after Whittaker's exit). Four directors at that meeting - Gona, Nijjar, Nadia Gruny and Atul Rai - exited in protest.

In a statement of his own issued on Tuesday, Rai said USAC's public statement to its members on Friday was "not authorised by the Board" while alleging it was "clearly an abuse of power and authority."

The ICC Board decided to suspend USAC, citing "repeated and continued breaches of its obligation" as a member. The ICC's major concern will be if the cycle of events since then could affect USAC securing NGB (National Governing Body) status from the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC), necessary for all sports that are part of the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

The ICC's Normalisation Committee drew up a six-step roadmap for that, starting with an organisational revamp of USAC where three new independent directors replace the existing Board, which would step down and pave the way for fresh elections. The ICC would simultaneously carry out a comprehensive review of the USAC constitution to bring governance and structural reforms to a body enmeshed in controversies since 2019 when it was awarded Associate status.

Gona, Nijjar and Whittaker want the Normalisation Committee to take control of USAC immediately and "go beyond administrative control and conduct a full, independent investigation into the root causes of USA Cricket's collapse, identifying every act of constitutional breach, misuse of authority, and conflict of interest."

The three have also suggested appointing five new independent directors once the USAC constitution has been amended.

"Conduct a full forensic audit of all financial transactions, contracts, appointments, and legal decisions taken under the current regime, and publish the findings to the public to restore trust, confidence and transparency.