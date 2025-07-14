Jadeja's defiance in vain as England seal dramatic win

England 387 and 192 (Root 40, Washington 4-22) beat India 387 and 170 (Jadeja 61*, Stokes 3-48, Archer 3-55) by 22 runs

Six years ago, Ben Stokes raised his hands in apology. Now he was clenching his fists in triumph. On the anniversary of the day when he made England world champions, he found them a route to victory again. It felt like he couldn't rest without it.

He bowled seven overs with the second new ball on Saturday, and the coach Brendon McCullum dispatched a member of his staff down to the boundary line to remind him that he is still flesh and bone. On Monday, nobody dared to interfere. Stokes pushed through a 9.2-over spell, came back to deliver a 10-over spell and was essentially such a lord and master of proceedings that a member of the opposition felt the need to ask his permission for a bathroom break.

Ravindra Jadeja was the one who needed to sprint off. Apparently, nature doesn't care if you're the only thing standing between your team and defeat. It comes calling. Just as a whole line-up of Englishmen did, looking for his wicket, or even just a mistake. But nothing was forthcoming. India's allrounder was every bit as heroic as his red-haired, red-faced, red-hot counterpart, scoring a fourth successive half-century and shepherding the tail towards something legendary. Only it wasn't to be.

In the fifth over after tea, a man with a broken finger got the ball to spin off the middle of the No. 11's bat and onto the stumps. Lord's. On July 14. It is not a place for the faint-hearted. Mohammed Siraj did not belong on his feet. Sorrow engulfing him. Shoaib Bashir invaded the sky. Joy propelling him. He had just sealed the closest Test match victory this old place has ever seen.

India had come to Lord's this morning looking for 135 runs. Instead, they ran into 21.5 overs of hell in the morning session. They'd dished it out four years ago. England felt compelled to return the favour. And they didn't need to look as far back as the 2021 game to rouse themselves. There's been plenty of needle over the past three days, starting with Shubman Gill's irate response to their delay tactics and peaking with Siraj's send-off to Ben Duckett.

Even the totally chill Jofra Archer couldn't help but get in Rishabh Pant's face after knocking back his off stump. It was the third over of the day. He had just been smashed back down the ground, one-handed, and it rubbed him just enough the wrong way that he began to pump his legs harder as he ran in. That extra effort meant the ball bit into the pitch that little bit extra and breezed past the outside edge to make friends with off stump, which couldn't help but do cartwheels.

Jofra Archer sent Rishabh Pant's off stump for a walk • Getty Images

Archer usually celebrates the wickets that mean something to him by running off into the distance. The one he took in his first over of this, his first Test in four years, would've had him leaping into the crowd if not for Bashir's intervention. Here, he was starting to do so but quickly changed direction and ran up towards the retreating batter to fire off a few words.

Stokes had demanded this. He wanted noise. He wanted belief. He wanted energy. He wanted India to feel trapped behind enemy lines. "Bang, bang," he'd said just a few minutes before the Pant dismissal and turned it into prophecy when he got rid of India's best hope, KL Rahul, 18 balls later. He was on the floor appealing for lbw, every bit of him straining to convince umpire Sharfuddoula to lift the finger. He didn't. Immediately, he poured all of himself into figuring out a reason to review. Really there was only one thing he needed to know. Was height an issue? No, said Joe Root from the slips. He'd seen Rahul was well back in his crease.

The review confirmed Stokes' instincts. The ball was good. The movement down the slope was devilish. The impact was pad first. And HawkEye revealed three reds. Stokes pumped his fists. Many of the 24,281 people at the ground roared with him. Ten of them were right there beside him. His team-mates, who have seen him do impossible things and who believe they can do similar things just because he says they can. That was the picture of this Test match. Stokes at the centre surrounded by the rest of England.

India lost three wickets for 11 runs in four overs. Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy were thrown into the fire and for a while they coped. The ball got soft. The runs came at a trickle. Efforts to rouse the crowd landed on the wrong set of ears as chants of "Indiaaaaaa! Indiaaa!" rang out. The eighth-wicket stitched a partnership of 30 runs in 89 balls and through it they resisted not just good bowling but their own base impulses.

"Not in the IPL," Harry Brook chirped at Reddy. "Jaddu's got to score them all." Stokes tried to engage him too, adding to his own workloads during that marathon spell by extending his followthrough, but the India allrounder just calmly shook his head. "Not saying anything." It felt like the partnership had survived its biggest test and safety in the form of the lunch break was almost at hand.

Ben Stokes had plenty to say on the final day • Getty Images

That's when Chris Woakes arrived and turned the game on its head. Although his pace had dropped, and England looked elsewhere when the day started, now they were grateful to their wizard for securing a crucial edge through to the keeper. Reddy, so solid when the ball was close to his body, flirting with a wider line and throwing his head back when the mistake led to his undoing. England walked off the field to resounding cheers.

Jadeja didn't lift up the anchor even though he only had the bowlers for company and was nearly made to regret it. He was given out lbw to Woakes in the 48th over, with India still 68 runs away. But though the on-field umpire had thumbs-upped the appeal, DRS had other ideas. Jadeja realised how close he'd gotten to disaster and sent the next ball soaring into the stands behind midwicket. That, apparently, was nothing more than a little venting of the nerves. There would be no more boundaries for 11 overs as Jasprit Bumrah showed great resilience and Jadeja, trust in his plan. They were going to do it in singles, particularly off the fourth ball of every over. India's ninth-wicket partnership held England off for 131 deliveries - 53 of those faced with no trouble by Bumrah but the 54th became a problem.

Stokes again, in the sixth over of another Iron Man spell, went short. He had refrained from doing so previously because the pitch had gone to sleep and digging it in didn't seem to make sense. Now he was desperate enough to ignore the signs and just have a bit of faith. Bumrah invited the plan when he tried to hook a couple and missed, at which point Jadeja at the other end shook his head so disapprovingly, normal people would have just burst into tears. All this effort and you had to go and do that?

Bumrah didn't learn his lesson though. He still went hooking and a top edge settled England's nerves and left India on the brink.