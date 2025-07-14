Ben Stokes on final-day bowling efforts: 'Nothing was stopping me'

Ben Stokes, England 's captain, admitted he had taken himself to some "dark places" with his bowling workloads but said "nothing was stopping" him as he embarked on two lengthy spells to help drag his side to a 22-run victory over India on the final day at Lord's

Stokes was named Player of the Match after taking five wickets across 44 overs - the third-most he has bowled in a Test, and the most since 2019 - to go with innings of 44 and 33 with the bat, as well as the crucial run-out of Rishabh Pant in India's first innings.

On the third evening, he received an instruction from England's head coach, Brendon McCullum, to call it quits after a seven-over spell , with the team management still wary about protecting Stokes' fitness after hamstring surgery over the winter.

But he again pushed his body to the limit on Monday, resuming his over from the previous evening and bowling a further 9.2 overs during the morning, which iuncluded the wicket of India opener KL Rahul. He followed up with a 10-over spell after lunch, eventually dislodging Jasprit Bumrah after a dogged 35-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja for the ninth wicket, as England sought to confirm victory and a 2-1 lead in the series.

The Lord's Test was also the second of back-to-back matches, with just a three-day turnaround from India's win at Edgbaston, where Stokes bowled 26 overs. In the first Test, at Headingley, he sent down 35 overs and spoke afterwards about hard it was to recover.

"I have taken myself to some pretty dark places before. Today was… but look, bowling to win a Test match, if that doesn't get you excited, I don't know what does," he said, speaking to Sky Sports at the post-match presentation.

"With what today was, what was on the line. Yesterday [Saturday] was a bit different. You know, there was still more cricket to be played. And, you know, pulled myself off there. I mean, to be honest, I was absolutely cooked [on day three] as well. But again, today, you know, game was on the line. Nothing was stopping me [carrying on]."

Although Stokes hinted at a return to form with the bat, Lord's extended his run without a Test fifty to ten innings. He is now averaging 29.18 in 20 Tests since his last hundred , at Lord's during the 2023 Ashes, but said that his ability to affect games with the ball meant he had little time to dwell on his batting returns.

"I'm an all rounder. I get four opportunities in a test match to be able to influence the game. And one of the great things about being an allrounder is that if one thing doesn't quite doesn't quite click, you've got an opportunity with the other. And that's how I look at it

"Obviously, I would like to be scoring more runs at the moment, but as soon as I've got my whites on out there on the field, all my thoughts flip over to bowling. And that's the great thing about being an allrounder, is that you don't really have a chance to sort of worry about anything. And everyone knows, I'll always put in as much as I possibly can."

Stokes offered particular praise for Jofra Archer , playing in his first Test since 2021. Archer claimed match figures of 5 for 105 in a display of sustained hostility that regularly pushed the speed gun above 90mph/145kph. On day five, six years on from his heroics in the ODI World Cup final, he made the first breakthrough with the key wicket of Pant, and Stokes said he had backed Archer to do something special.

"Yeah, part of the reason I went with Jof this morning, six years ago now to the day. He played a major role and I had a feeling he'd do something special and crack the game open. A bit of discussion, Brydon [Carse] had an amazing spell [last night], but I had a gut feeling that Jof's going to do something in his first game back."