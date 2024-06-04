Matthew Cross: 'We've got four games, and we've got to win four games'

Scotland vice-captain Matthew Cross has welcomed the change to the T20 World Cup format and said that his side go into the tournament looking to win all four group games, ahead of their opener against defending champions England in Barbados on Tuesday.

In the last two editions of the T20 World Cup, Scotland have had to start off in a preliminary group stage with the aim of qualifying for the Super 12s, where the more established nations entered the competition. They won all three of their first-round games in 2021, including victory over Bangladesh, to progress but failed to make it through in 2022, despite beating West Indies for the first time in a full international.

This time, having won six from six at last summer's ICC Europe Region Qualifier to confirm their place in the Caribbean, they will take on England, Australia, Namibia and Oman for a spot in the last eight, with wicketkeeper Cross targeting "a good opportunity" for Scotland to once again upset the odds.

"The opportunity is greater because we get to play two of the top teams, any which group you end up in," he said. "So, that's not always guaranteed. And I think the cut-throat Associate world means that it's a scrap to get through from the qualifier. You know, we had it hard with getting so close two years ago. But I think it works both ways. I think it's nice to have four games, three games feels really quick and you're on the flight home potentially before you even know it. So, I do quite like the new format and I think there's a good opportunity for a team that plays well enough to progress.

"Look we've got four games and we've got to win four games, I think there's nothing too complicated about it. They're all teams - well, I was going to say they're all teams we've beaten - we've not beaten Australia, but we've beaten three of the four teams so three out of four wins is going to be good enough to take us through. But we've got to take each day as it comes and we've got to earn the right to win these games."

Scotland have never previously played England in a T20I but have good memories from their last meeting, a raucous six-run ODI win in 2018 . The surface at Kensington Oval, the same as the one which was used for Sunday's low-scoring game between Oman and Namibia, could also turn out to be a leveller.

Asked how Scotland planned to beat England, Cross said: "Score more runs than them. I think with T20 cricket, you know everyone's got to be there, they've got to be at it but it kind of takes one or two individuals to have their best day and I think that's sort of the message we send - expect to have your best day and I think if you have your best day, we're going to be pretty close to winning a game and that seems to be the way T20 cricket goes. It becomes an individual having a really good day or a collective team effort."

Despite a rich history of sporting rivalry between England and Scotland , this will be only their sixth encounter - and first at a World Cup - with Cross joking that a good performance might lead to an outing at Lord's.

"It's a really exciting opportunity for us as an Associate nation to get to play England," he said. "Although we're very close to England we don't seem to play them very often but we've got great memories from the last time we played them, so to get to play them at a World Cup is pretty special.

"I'm waiting for the invitation to Lord's to go and play them, so hopefully on the back of this maybe we'll get one but, look, it's an awesome opportunity for our guys and really a chance for us to go out and show what we're all about."

Cross also echoed the view of England captain, Jos Buttler , that it would be important to adapt to the surface on the day, saying that Scotland had not changed their preparations after seeing the opening fixture in Group B, a floodlit game which produced scores of 109 all out and 109 for 6 before Namibia took the points in a Super Over.