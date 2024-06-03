Namibia opt to bowl to gather more information about pitch

Namibia chose to bowl vs Oman

Namibia sent Oman into bat after winning the toss in Bridgetown. Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus said the decision would allow them to gather more information about the pitch, and also said that it would be advantageous for them to chase with some rain predicted during the game.

New Oman skipper Aqib Ilyas was happy to bat first, saying it was a fresh wicket and the ball should come on nicely to the bat.

Batters Michael van Lingen and Nikolaas Davin come into Namibia's XI, with both having missed the five-match T20I series against Oman.

For Oman, seam-bowling allrounder Mohammad Nadeem and medium-pacer Kaleemullah came into the side, with the rest of the XI the same that took on UAE in the final of the ACC Premier Cup - Oman's last T20I assignment before the World Cup.

Before this game, in ten out of 12 T20s in Bridgetown, the team winning the toss opted to chase, but in eight of those 12 games, it was the team batting first that won the match.

Namibia: 1 Nikolaas Davin, 2 Michael van Lingen, 3 Jan Frylinck, 4 Gerhard Erasmus (capt), 5 Malan Kruger, 6 JJ Smit, 7 David Wiese, 8 Zane Green (wk), 9 Ruben Trumpelmann, 10 Bernard Scholtz, 11 Tangeni Lungameni