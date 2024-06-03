Matches (12)
3rd Match, Group B (N), Bridgetown, June 02, 2024, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Oman FlagOman
109
Namibia FlagNamibia
(3.5/20 ov, T:110) 15/1

Namibia need 95 runs in 97 balls.

Current RR: 3.91
 • Required RR: 5.87
forecasterWin Probability:NAM 87.33%OMA 12.67%
Report

Namibia opt to bowl to gather more information about pitch

Michael van Lingen comes in for Namibia; Oman bring in Mohammad Nadeem and Kaleemullah

Abhimanyu Bose
03-Jun-2024 • 1 hr ago
Michael van Lingen celebrates a dismissal, Namibia vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022, Geelong, October 20, 2022

Michael van Lingen comes in for Namibia  •  Martin Keep/AFP/Getty Images

Namibia chose to bowl vs Oman
Namibia sent Oman into bat after winning the toss in Bridgetown. Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus said the decision would allow them to gather more information about the pitch, and also said that it would be advantageous for them to chase with some rain predicted during the game.
New Oman skipper Aqib Ilyas was happy to bat first, saying it was a fresh wicket and the ball should come on nicely to the bat.
Batters Michael van Lingen and Nikolaas Davin come into Namibia's XI, with both having missed the five-match T20I series against Oman.
For Oman, seam-bowling allrounder Mohammad Nadeem and medium-pacer Kaleemullah came into the side, with the rest of the XI the same that took on UAE in the final of the ACC Premier Cup - Oman's last T20I assignment before the World Cup.
Before this game, in ten out of 12 T20s in Bridgetown, the team winning the toss opted to chase, but in eight of those 12 games, it was the team batting first that won the match.
Namibia: 1 Nikolaas Davin, 2 Michael van Lingen, 3 Jan Frylinck, 4 Gerhard Erasmus (capt), 5 Malan Kruger, 6 JJ Smit, 7 David Wiese, 8 Zane Green (wk), 9 Ruben Trumpelmann, 10 Bernard Scholtz, 11 Tangeni Lungameni
Oman: 1 Kashyap Prajapati, 2 Naseem Khushi (wk), 3 Aqib Ilyas (capt), 4 Zeeshan Maqsood, 5 Khalid Kail, 6 Ayaan Khan, 7 Mohammad Nadeem, 8 Mehran Khan, 9 Shakeel Ahmed, 10 Kaleemullah, 11 Bilal Khan
OmanNamibiaOman vs NamibiaICC Men's T20 World Cup

Abhimanyu Bose is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo

Namibia Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
M van Lingen
bowled02
N Davin
not out912
JN Frylinck
not out59
Extras(w 1)
Total15(1 wkt; 3.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Group A
TEAMMWLPTNRR
USA11021.451
CAN1010-1.451
IND-----
IRE-----
PAK-----
Group C
TEAMMWLPTNRR
WI11020.411
PNG1010-0.411
AFG-----
NZ-----
UGA-----
Group B
TEAMMWLPTNRR
AUS-----
ENG-----
NAM-----
OMA-----
SCOT-----
Group D
TEAMMWLPTNRR
BAN-----
NEP-----
NED-----
SA-----
SL-----
Full Table
