Under new captain Aqib Ilyas, Oman take on Namibia in a battle of equals

In a recent five-match T20I series, Namibia had beaten Oman but only just, winning 3-2

Aqib Ilyas will have the extra responsibility of leading Oman at this World Cup • AFP/Getty Images

Match details

Namibia vs Oman

Bridgetown, 8.30pm local

Big picture

Playing in their third consecutive T20 World Cup, Namibia will be looking to build on impressive previous showings. In 2021, they had surprised many by qualifying for Super 12s - at the expense of Ireland and Netherlands - and in 2022 they beat Sri Lanka in the first round, but fell short of progressing.

They made it to T20 World Cup 2024 by dominating the Africa qualifier, winning all six of their games. With England and Australia also in their group, they will know that their best shot at the Super 8s involves beating Oman and Scotland and then pulling off an upset.

But Oman, their first opponents, could offer tough competition. When the two teams faced off in a five-match T20I series in April, Oman ran Namibia close, with Namibia eventually sealing a 3-2 win

Oman, also making their third T20 World Cup appearance, come into the tournament with momentum on their side. They reached the ACC Premier Cup final, winning five games on the trot, although they lost to UAE in the final. They have a new captain for this World Cup, with Aqib Ilyas replacing the experienced Zeeshan Maqsood in the role.

Form guide

Namibia WWLLW (last five T20Is, most recent first)

Oman LWWWW

In the spotlight - David Wiese and Aqib Ilyas

David Wiese , one of the biggest reasons behind Namibia's impressive campaign in 2021, has since become a T20 globetrotter, playing in several franchise leagues including the IPL, the Hundred and the PSL. He has also played the CPL and MLC, giving him a feel of the conditions on offer by T20 World Cup's two hosts. Namibia would hope that the experience he has gained over the last few years will set him up for a good campaign, as he is key to their plans with bat and ball.

Aqib Ilyas , apart from being a top-order batter, is also a more-than-handy spinner. He was the leading wicket-taker in the ACC Premier Cup with 12 scalps from five matches at an economy of 6.22. In the series decider against Namibia , he picked up 2 for 21 from three overs and then struck a 29-ball 51 in an unsuccessful chase of 213. Namibia will be wary of the threat he poses, but how he deals with the added responsibility of leading the team will have to be seen.

David Wiese will be key to Namibia's plans with bat and ball • ICC via Getty

Team news

Namibia could field an XI with as many as seven bowling options, while their potential No. 9 Ruben Trumpelmann is no mug with the bat.

Namibia (probable XI): 1 Nikolas Davin, 2 Jean-Pierre Kotze, 3 Michael van Lingen, 4 Gerhard Erasmus (capt), 5 JJ Smit, 6 David Wiese, 7 Jan Frylinck, 8 Zane Green (wk), 9 Ruben Trumpelmann, 10 Bernard Scholtz, 11 Ben Shikongo

Oman also have plenty of bowling options among their top- and middle-order batters. They could put out the same line-up that played in the final of the Premier Cup.

Oman (probable XI): 1 Kashyap Prajapati, 2 Naseem Khushi (wk), 3 Aqib Ilyas (capt), 4 Zeeshan Maqsood, 5 Pratik Athavale (wk), 6 Ayaan Khan, 7 Khalid Kail, 8 Shakeel Ahmad, 9 Rafiullah, 10 Fayyaz Butt, 11 Bilal Khan

Pitch and conditions

In the past, batters have found it difficult to score off spinners in Bridgetown. It's not a particularly high-scoring ground, and in 12 games at the venue since the start of 2022, the average first-innings score has been 178. Teams batting first have won eight of those 12 matches.

There is a 40% chance of rain, but it's not expected to last more than half an hour even if it does pour.

Stats that matter

One of Namibia's many allrounders, their captain Gerhard Erasmus, has been in excellent bowling form. He has taken a wicket in eight of his last ten matches, and has not conceded more than run a ball in any of those games.

Bilal Khan, Oman's 37-year-old fast bowler, had an economy rate of 4.45 from three matches in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Maqsood, Mehran Khan and Bilal are the only three players from Oman's squad in their first T20 World Cup campaign in 2016 to be part of this year's squad.

Quotes