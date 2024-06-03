England have 'no preconceived ideas' about used Barbados pitch

Defending champions will start T20 World Cup against Scotland on strip used for Namibia's low-scoring shoot-out against Oman

Jos Buttler , England's captain, said on Monday that he will encourage his players to adapt and judge conditions for themselves and react accordingly, rather than heading into Tuesday's match with "too many preconceived ideas". But the evidence from Sunday's match is that there could be variable bounce on a sticky surface on which wickets fell in clusters.

Namibia emerged as winners, but needed a Super Over to do so after reaching 109 for 6 in pursuit of 110. Their fingerspinners, Bernard Scholtz and Gerhard Erasmus, both trapped batters lbw with balls which kept low, while Oman seamer Mehran Khan bowled Jan Frylinck in the final over with a grubber which deflected off his pad.

David Wiese , Namibia's match-winner in the Super Over, said the pitch was "a difficult wicket to start on the whole time… once you got wickets, you got wickets in clusters." Zeeshan Maqsood , Oman's ex-captain, suggested that Saturday's rain in Barbados had impacted the pitch: "There was a little bit of stopping and coming, because a little wetness was there."

England and Scotland will use the same surface that Namibia and Oman did on Sunday • Getty Images

Buttler said he saw "bits and pieces" of Sunday's match, but suggested that England should be accustomed to conditions in Barbados. They played a five-match T20I series held entirely at Kensington Oval in early 2022, and also played an ODI and a T20I there when they toured the Caribbean in December last year.

"We've played some games here, so we know what conditions can be like," Buttler said. "But it's important not to have too many preconceived ideas and assume the pitch will play in a certain way. We've got to be prepared. That's where communication and assessing conditions quickly - with bat or ball - will be key to the game."

He told the BBC: "We are trying not to play the game before the game has been played. It's good to be here and get a feel for conditions, but on each day, you have to be ready to adapt… it is not in the batters' favour all of the time in T20 cricket. We need to be able to adapt and communicate well as a team, and work out what will be a winning score."

England have been joined in Barbados by Kieron Pollard , who has been enlisted as a consultant coach for this World Cup and has spoken to the players about the impact that stiff crosswinds can have in the Caribbean. "That's part of selection discussions and team discussions, being aware of the wind and right-hand/left-hand combinations," Buttler said.

"[Pollard] has fitted in really well. Some of the guys have played with him, or played lots of cricket against him, so have a nice relationship to start from. Obviously, he's got a wealth of T20 knowledge and everyone should have been tapping into that, sponging up any really good information that he's got for us.

"And obviously, [he knows about] local conditions. He knows everything about the Caribbean, and he's got that winner's mindset. I think that's something that we're really tapping into. He's won a lot of competitions around the world… it's great to have guys like that around the group."

Kieron Pollard will assist Matthew Mott during the T20 World Cup • Gareth Copley/Getty

England come into the World Cup after beating Pakistan 2-0 in a rain-affected series, and Buttler said there is "a really good vibe" around their squad. "We had some good performances there, but we're fully focused on the game tomorrow. We need to make sure we bring 100% intensity to that, first of all."

He acknowledged that England will be expected to beat Scotland comfortably, but said: "It's a great game: our first of the World Cup. We're all excited for that and we expect a tough challenge. They've come here to try and win games, and they want to beat us; we want to beat them. It's pretty straightforward."