It's time for Jofra Archer's homecoming

Amid a babble of storylines emerges the narrative of Archer playing his first international game in Barbados

Yes, this is the start of the defending champions' campaign. Yes, this is the first time England and Scotland will meet in a T20I. Yes, the last time these two sides met, in an ODI, Scotland humbled England with a six-run victory. Yes, the fact that it was six years ago, when they share a common border, is both astonishing and pretty sad.

A babble of storylines demands attention in the Barbados fixture and yet the narrative of Jofra Archer 's first international match in the country where he was born and raised will surely be front and centre at the Kensington Oval.

Sport loves personal connections, whether a curious coincidence or deeper links, and a homecoming tale has always captured attention, from Lassie to E.T.

In Archer's case, the connection is pronounced; a child of Barbados who took England to the top of the world in a Super Over in 2019 . A Bajan export who bowled one of Test cricket's most memorable and thrilling spells in an Ashes series, the contest that looms largest in English cricket lore.

His story has been oft told, his English father, his Barbadian mother, his move across the Atlantic after drifting out of the local system, his accelerated rise through the ranks of Sussex to the glories of the summer of 2019.

The interest in Archer is not purely inspired by the romance of his tale. It's always been about what he is rather than where he is from; a sleek and mesmerising human catapult equally capable of felling the best batters in the world or zeroing in on their stumps.

For a while, his plot veered into the what-could-have-been genre, as the injuries mounted and kept him off the field for lengthy periods; the elbow stress-fracture chapter of 2020, its recurrence in 2021 along with a bio-bubble breach and a freak fish-tank-cleaning hand injury, the lower-back stress fracture that struck the following year, more elbow woes in 2023.

His latest comeback had checkpoints in the two countries that have moulded him: a match-winning performance for the Wildey Club in Barbados in early April followed by a six-over spell in a Sussex second XI match in May. The subsequent series against Pakistan was merely an appetiser; this T20 World Cup 2024 is the highly-anticipated main course.

Beach bums: Both Jofra Archer and Chris Jordan were born in Barbados • Getty Images

But while the focus has often been on his past, Archer's future path is far fuzzier. He chose a two-year deal over a three-year central contract. His reasonings remain as enigmatic as the man himself; might he feel his value will increase, as Ben Stokes does? Perhaps, more likely is the suspicion that next summer, with India's tour of England, and a shot at the Ashes in Australia might prove to be his last Test hurrahs before the troublesome elbow claims him as its victim. A world of lucrative T20 offers awaits. Perhaps Archer already knows where he is heading. Perhaps he doesn't.

Archer's past and future may be background noise for England's opening match, but his importance to the present campaign will take the spotlight as soon as he takes the ball. His breathtaking pace and ability to create uncertainty for the batter and break sides apart will be key to England's chances.

Throughout Barbados, there are metaphors for his attributes. The brooding intensity of the oppressive humidity echoes the menace he builds with each delivery. The storms that strike suddenly trigger relief and dismay as sweaty tourists find respite from the clammy heat but have their sunbathing sessions ruined; whether you are overjoyed or disconsolate by an Archer blow depends on which side you're supporting.

The morning traffic that snakes along the azure coastline summons the frustration of those lengthy layoffs; the chill of the locals in dealing with them reflects Archer's own laid-back demeanour.

And one wonders if a young Archer honed his skills at any of the nondescript cricket grounds passed on the way to the Kensington Oval, where he will run in from the top of his mark in England colours for the very first time.

The occasion will undoubtedly be poignant for Archer and those who are there to support him; many here still claim him as one of their own. His past will be present but the present is everything in England's mission.