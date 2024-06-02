Buttler: 'Bairstow has the experience and game to play at No. 4'

"It's something he's done quite a bit in the T20 side previously as well"

Jonny Bairstow was slated to open in the 2022 T20 World Cup but will play in the middle order this time around • Getty Images

Jos Buttler has backed Jonny Bairstow to come good at No. 4 during T20 World Cup 2024, citing his experience batting in the powerplay and ability to attack spin in the middle overs.

"I think for every player in the team, it's about trying to read the situation of the game and play accordingly," Buttler said at a press conference on Saturday. "I think Jonny's got the experience and the game to play that role for us at No. 4.

"It's something he's done quite a bit in the T20 side previously as well, and he's got great variety in his game. So he is used to batting in the powerplay should that situation arrive at No. 4, but he has also got experience and power, and is a good player of spin throughout the middle phase as well."

Bairstow, who was expected to open for England in the 2022 T20 World Cup but missed the tournament due to a freak injury sustained while playing golf, called the move to No. 4 "a promotion"

Bairstow has spent the majority of the last year playing in India. It started with the 2023 ODI World Cup, followed by the five-match Test series and then the IPL. But Buttler said Bairstow was anything but jaded.

"I think he's excited. I think he's in a good space," Buttler said. "He's been away for a long time, but he is a very proud guy and he has been playing a lot of cricket for England over that period of time, which is where he wants to be.

"So he seems in a good space. His family is going to be with him on this trip as well, which is nice. And I think getting that injury just before the last T20 World Cup, I'm sure he's really excited for this one."

Jofra Archer returned in England colours in the T20I series against Pakistan • Getty Images

Buttler: 'Not trying to put too much pressure on Archer'

Jofra Archer made a return to international cricket, during the T20I series against Pakistan last month, after a year out with injury, but Buttler says the team management doesn't want to put him under undue pressure.

"Playing cricket again and being back in an England shirt, I know how hard he has worked to get back and it's been a long time for him," Buttler said. "As I've said before, we're not trying to put too much expectation on him.

"We know what a superstar he can be but it's been a long time since he's played international cricket so it's very easy to get very excited about it and expect big things from him. But I think just give him a bit of time. He's happy and smiling and loving being back in the changing room as much as he is on the field. So he's in a really good space."

When asked if England were looking at playing both Archer and Mark Wood in the same XI, Buttler said: "Certainly, an option, yes."