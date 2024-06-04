Holder, Seales back as West Indies name 15-member squad for England Tests

Uncapped opening batter Mikyle Louis is part of the travelling side which includes Isai Thorne as development player

West Indies have named Jason Holder and Jayden Seales in their 15-man squad to face England in a three-match Test series next month, after they both missed the drawn series in Australia this January.

At the time, Holder had instead opted to play for Dubai Capitals in the ILT20, but has won a recall after demonstrating his red-ball form for Barbados and Worcestershire this year. He was recently ruled out of the ongoing T20 World Cup with an unspecified injury, but is expected to recover in time to feature against England even as his previous Test had come last July.

Seales, meanwhile, was unavailable for the Australia tour due to a shoulder injury, but has already enjoyed success in England this summer. He has been playing for Sussex, and is the joint-highest wicket-taker in Division Two of the County Championship.

Among those dropped, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, the opening batter, lost his place in West Indies' squad after scoring just 31 runs in four innings in Australia. Mikyle Louis , the leading run-scorer in the 2023-24 season of West Indies Championship, their domestic first-class competition, has replaced Chanderpaul, and if selected, could become the first man from St Kitts to play Test cricket for West Indies.

Justin Greaves, who played both Tests in Australia, has also been dropped, as has Akeem Jordan, who travelled but did not feature. Isai Thorne , a 19-year-old fast bowler from Guyana who took 31 first-class wickets in domestic cricket this season, will travel to the UK as a development player, but is not part of the main 15-man squad.

The touring squad features only three players - the two Josephs, and Gudakesh Motie - who are involved in the T20 World Cup, and will arrive in England on June 23 for a training camp at Tonbridge School.

West Indies had beaten England in 2022, the last time the teams met in a Test series • Getty Images

Desmond Haynes, West Indies' lead selector, said: "The squad has been shaped with both experience and emerging talent, ensuring a strong balance as we face the challenge of playing in English conditions. Over the past year, our red-ball program has continued to develop.

"Following our victory in the last Test in Australia in January, it is evident that we are seeing the fruits of that investment. Each player selected has earned their place through consistent performances and hard work. We are confident that this blend of seasoned players and emerging faces will perform admirably against England."

West Indies will play a three-day warm-up match against a County Select XI at Beckenham from July 3. The first Test against England then starts on July 10 at Lord's, which will be James Anderson's farewell as an England player. The second begins on June 18 at Trent Bridge, and the third on June 26 at Edgbaston.

West Indies have not won a Test series on English soil since 1988 , but were victorious in the most recent Test series between the two teams in early 2022

West Indies Test squad