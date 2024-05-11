Anderson to retire after Lord's Test against West Indies

He will call curtains on a legendary career at the ground where it all began for him 21 years ago

James Anderson is set to finish his career with 188 Tests to his name • Getty Images

James Anderson has announced he will retire after England's first Test of the summer at Lords, against West Indies, bringing the curtain down on a legendary career where it all began 21 years ago.

Anderson, who turns 42, made his Test debut at Lord's in 2003 against Zimbabwe. He has gone on to take 700 wickets - the most by any pace bowler in Test history. His eventual tally of 188 caps will be the second most in Test history, with just Sachin Tendulkar ahead of him on 200. In a personal statement released on Instagram, Anderson confirmed he would represent England one last time before finally hanging up his boots.

"Hi everyone. Just a note to say that the first Test of the summer at Lord's will be my last Test.

"It's been an incredible 20 years representing my country, playing the game I've loved since I was a kid. I'm going to miss walking out for England so much. But I know the time is right to step aside and let others realise their dreams just like I got to, because there is no greater feeling."

"I couldn't have done it without the love and support of Daniella, Lola, Ruby and my parents. A huge thank you to them. Also, thank you to the players and coaches who have made this the best job in the world.

"I'm excited for the new challenges that lie ahead, as well as filling my days with even more golf.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported me over the years, it's always meant a lot, even if my face often doesn't show it.

"See you at the Test,

"Go well

"Jimmy x"

Anderson had previously harboured ambitions to play England's six Tests this summer against West Indies and Sri Lanka and even refused to rule out being around for the 2025-26 Ashes, by which point he would be 43. However, following a recent face-to-face meeting on the golf course with Test head coach Brendon McCullum and further conversations involving managing director Rob Key, Anderson was informed the team needed to look beyond him this summer with a view to building to that tour of Australia.

The news of that meeting, initially reported in The Guardian on Friday, ultimately brought confirmation from Anderson 24 hours later. He was due to feature as part of the BBC's live coverage of England Women's first match of the summer against Pakistan at Edgbaston on Saturday but has subsequently pulled out.

Anderson reached the 700 Test-wicket mark earlier this year in the fifth and final Test of England's tour of India. Though he has long been the lynchpin of the English attack, he bowled just 110 overs in seven innings in that series after a tough Ashes campaign last summer in which he took just five wickets at 85.40 in four Tests. Anderson is currently on a one-year central contract which expires at the end of the summer. It is unclear whether he will continue playing for his county team, Lancashire, after the Lord's Test.

In a statement released by the ECB alongside Anderson's, chair Richard Thompson said:

"I don't think we'll ever see a bowler to match Jimmy again. It has been an honour as an England fan to watch him, and to marvel at his skill with the ball.

"To still be bowling at the top of his game at 41 is remarkable, and he is a true inspiration and role model for peers and younger generations alike.

"His final Test promises to be an emotional one, and having been there for his first Test in 2003, it will be an honour to watch his final one at Lord's in July.