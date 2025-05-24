Em Arlott takes her belated chance after battling through anxiety

Arlott took 3 for 14 in a remarkable four-over spell at Hove, including 18 dot-balls that helped reduce West Indies to 81 for 9 in the second T20I. After their nine-wicket victory, however, she revealed that she had been battling anxiety for years. So much so that, had she been handed her cap on either of the two previous occasions she was called into the England squad, she wasn't sure how she would have handled it.

"Everything's kind of happened at the right time," Arlott said. "With where I was at before, it's probably not quite a publicly known thing, but I've struggled with anxiety in the past and probably, if I played before, I think I would have been a different person and player on the pitch. Whereas now I feel like I've really worked on that away from the game. I am coming into this with a lot more confidence and actually believing that I'm good enough to be here."

In her latest match, she accounted for West Indies' strongest batters, Hayley Matthews - who scored 100 of her side's 146 in that opening game - and former captain Stafanie Taylor , returning from injury to bolster the line-up. At one point in her spell, Arlott had three wickets for seven runs in the space of 14 balls, with the two big names falling either side of Zaida James, well caught by Sophia Dunkley at short midwicket.

Arlott also took a catch off spinner Charlie Dean to remove Shemaine Campbelle, who was also returning from injury as West Indies tried to find support for Matthews with the bat.

Her debut had come after call-ups to England's squads to face India in 2021 and South Africa the following year, when she had to leave the camp before the series began because she was suffering the after-effects of Covid. That last near-miss left her fearing that the chance to play for her country might have passed her by.

Arlott's latest call-up came off the back of a strong start to the domestic 50-over competition. Her 14 wickets for Warwickshire has her joint-second on the Metro Bank One Day Cup wicket-takers list, while her pivotal 130 against Essex didn't go unnoticed by Charlotte Edwards, the new England Women's head coach who has placed increased emphasis on domestic form as a selection tool. Personally, Arlott said a stint with Western Australia in the WNCL over the winter had also played a key role in getting her to this point, along with a lot of work to manage her anxiety.

"I had to reflect a lot on what I could control in my life," she said. "The last time I came into this environment, I don't think I believed I was good enough so I didn't really expect anybody else to believe that I was good enough. I've always struggled going into newer teams and not knowing people and having to adjust. The teams that I've played for at regional level have both been based in Birmingham, so I've been quite fortunate that I haven't really gone anywhere else.

"I just challenged myself. In the winter, I went to Perth and I didn't know anybody and just made myself have to do something uncomfortable. Actually it's been really nice that a lot of people have come up to me being like, 'you're a different person than you were 12 months ago', I think in terms of confidence and - not necessarily cricket, but just as a person - I think I'm more content with who I am, and not really caring how people take that.

"I'm really proud of myself getting to this point. It has been a long old journey to get here and it was never promised that I would even get here. I've just tried to control what I can in my life, my career. I felt like if I just kept working hard, then hopefully when I got that break I would take it with both hands, and run with it and not look back."

Arlott paid tribute to her team-mates for their support, as well as Edwards after a slightly awkward phone call to confirm her selection to both the T20I and ODI squads for West Indies' visit .

"I've just bought a puppy and he was being a nightmare, and bit me two minutes before she called me, so I was a bit flustered," she said. "I'm not going to lie, I cried because he bit me really hard. So he was being a nightmare and then she obviously popped up on my phone and I was like, 'what the hell is this about?' She said some really nice things about how I've been going. I didn't really respond, I was a bit flustered because of the dog, but I didn't want to tell her that. It was all just a wild five minutes.

"But she's been great and it was nice that I've been rewarded for being consistent. I just kept chipping away at regional level because, for a long time, I felt like it went unnoticed no matter how well I did or didn't do it. It was really nice that she's come in and I've had a couple of years to almost prove myself and actually be able to sit there and go, that's enough, which is nice."

Arlott said the focus on domestic form was a marked turnaround under Edwards' leadership.

"It makes people feel like, 'why can't it be me?'," she said. "It's always been contracted players and you can guess the squad that's going to get picked and probably one or two extras that are doing well. It just means that people are getting picked that are in form, rather than necessarily contracted, which can only be good for us. Maybe squads look different from series to series, but I think that's great and it shows how far we've come."