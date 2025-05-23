Matches (15)
ENG Women vs WI Women, 2nd T20I at Brighton, ENG-W vs WI-W, May 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score
2nd T20I (N), Hove, May 23, 2025, West Indies Women tour of England
Recent Performance
Last five matches
ENG Women
W
L
L
L
W
WI Women
L
W
W
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 12:10
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ENG-W10 M • 338 Runs • 42.25 Avg • 141.42 SR
ENG-W10 M • 274 Runs • 54.8 Avg • 124.54 SR
WI-W9 M • 394 Runs • 65.67 Avg • 136.33 SR
WI-W9 M • 256 Runs • 32 Avg • 143.01 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ENG-W10 M • 12 Wkts • 7.44 Econ • 19.5 SR
ENG-W7 M • 7 Wkts • 7.67 Econ • 20.57 SR
WI-W10 M • 15 Wkts • 7.26 Econ • 14 SR
WI-W9 M • 8 Wkts • 8.03 Econ • 21.75 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
ENG-W
WI-W
Match details
|County Ground, Hove
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|WT20I no. 2303
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.35 start, First Session 18.35-20.05, Interval 20.05-20.25, Second Session 20.25-21.55
|Match days
|23 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Language
English
