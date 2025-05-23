Matches (15)
IRE vs WI (1)
ENG v ZIM (1)
IPL (1)
PSL (1)
BAN-A vs NZ-A (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
WCL 2 (1)

ENG Women vs WI Women, 2nd T20I at Brighton, ENG-W vs WI-W, May 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score

2nd T20I (N), Hove, May 23, 2025, West Indies Women tour of England
PrevNext
England Women FlagEngland Women
West Indies Women FlagWest Indies Women
Today
5:35 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Bet
Stats
Squads
What will be the toss result?
ENG-W Win & Bat
WI-W Win & Bat
ENG-W Win & Bowl
WI-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 12:10
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DN Wyatt
10 M • 338 Runs • 42.25 Avg • 141.42 SR
Nat Sciver-Brunt
10 M • 274 Runs • 54.8 Avg • 124.54 SR
HK Matthews
9 M • 394 Runs • 65.67 Avg • 136.33 SR
Q Joseph
9 M • 256 Runs • 32 Avg • 143.01 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
CE Dean
10 M • 12 Wkts • 7.44 Econ • 19.5 SR
S Glenn
7 M • 7 Wkts • 7.67 Econ • 20.57 SR
ASS Fletcher
10 M • 15 Wkts • 7.26 Econ • 14 SR
HK Matthews
9 M • 8 Wkts • 8.03 Econ • 21.75 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
ENG-W
WI-W
Player
Role
Nat Sciver-Brunt (c)
Allrounder
Em Arlott 
Bowler
Tammy Beaumont 
Opening Batter
Lauren Bell 
Bowler
Alice Capsey 
Batting Allrounder
Charlie Dean 
Bowling Allrounder
Sophia Dunkley 
Top order Batter
Sarah Glenn 
Bowling Allrounder
Amy Jones 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Heather Knight 
Middle order Batter
Paige Scholfield 
Batting Allrounder
Linsey Smith 
Bowler
Issy Wong 
Bowler
Danni Wyatt-Hodge 
Top order Batter
Match details
County Ground, Hove
Series
Season2025
Match numberWT20I no. 2303
Hours of play (local time)18.35 start, First Session 18.35-20.05, Interval 20.05-20.25, Second Session 20.25-21.55
Match days23 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
England
Anna Harris
England
Rose Dovey
TV Umpire
Australia
Claire Polosak
Reserve Umpire
England
Sue Redfern
Match Referee
England
Phil Whitticase
Language
English
West Indies Women in England News

Dunkley, Knight seal redemptive win as England outdo Matthews' brilliant 100*

England avenge T20 World Cup loss as Edwards-NSB era begins with eight-wicket win in Canterbury

Dunkley, Knight seal redemptive win as England outdo Matthews' brilliant 100*

Powerplay podcast: West Indies look to bounce back in English summer

Legspinner Afy Fletcher looks ahead to WI vs England

Powerplay podcast: West Indies look to bounce back in English summer

West Indies hoping to put World Cup 'heartbreak' behind them in England

Afy Fletcher says tourists want to "really come out on top in one or two games" against new-look England side

West Indies hoping to put World Cup 'heartbreak' behind them in England

Charlotte Edwards to introduce new fitness standards for England Women

Incoming coach wants "more accountability" from players ahead of next year's T20 World Cup

Charlotte Edwards to introduce new fitness standards for England Women

Lauren Filer set for return to action in West Indies warm-up fixture

Fast bowler provides experienced head in otherwise youthful ECB Development XI

Lauren Filer set for return to action in West Indies warm-up fixture
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question