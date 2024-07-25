Ben Stokes calls for more player input on cramped international schedule

'Who knows what cricket is going to look like in even two years' time?' says England Test captain

Ben Stokes has called for more player input over the international schedule, ahead of an overloaded 12-month period for England's red- and white-ball sides.

Speaking ahead of the third and final Test against West Indies, England's Test captain reiterated his long-held criticisms of a congested fixture list, further complicated by the rise of franchise cricket. Having previously worried about its effect on the quality of cricket, Stokes is wary of the negative impact it could have on the development of England teams as a whole.

While Stokes' focus is on building towards the Ashes in the winter of 2025-26, the limited-overs set-up is looking towards a new dawn, with a decision to be made imminently on the futures of head coach Matthew Mott and captain Jos Buttler. Such are the commitments ahead for both squads, it is highly unlikely that each will progress at a similar rate.

After the conclusion of this series in Edgbaston, the Test team will reconvene for a three-match series against Sri Lanka which begins at Emirates Old Trafford on August 21. The day after the third Test is due to finish in September, England begin a T20I series against Australia.

That is followed by an ODI series against the same opponents that finishes just eight days before the start of a three-Test series in Pakistan. Three days after that tour concludes, England begin an ODI series in Antigua, which ends in St Lucia eight days prior to the first Test against New Zealand in Christchurch.

The start of 2025 offers some respite with no overseas Tests in the first half of the year, but England will play five white-ball matches in India as preparation for the Champions Trophy in February. The home season then plays host to four visiting teams, with an ODI series in Ireland running parallel to the India Test series.

England are blessed with a playing pool that can be adequately split for the obligations that await. But the pull on their multi-format players such as Harry Brook Mark Wood and even Jofra Archer , who is mooted to return to the Test side in 2025, will become a problem, particularly as they continue to seek opportunities on the T20 franchise circuit.

Stokes believes his role as Test captain allows him to have a firm hand on the tiller when it comes to what is best for his team. But he acknowledged problems on the horizon and urged boards such as the ICC, who produce the Future Tours Programme (FTP), and the ECB, who rubber-stamp it, to collaborate more with players at an uncertain time for the game's ecosystem.

"I hope not," answered Stokes when asked if his ambitions with the Test team will be hampered by the schedule. "It is something that does need to be addressed.

"Who knows what international cricket is going to look like, with all the franchise stuff that is going on as well? It does need to get looked at. The landscape is constantly changing. I don't think anyone can put their hand on their heart and say they know what cricket is going to look like in even two years' time.

"I think some consultation might be quite nice, obviously to Jos (Buttler) and myself. The FTP could maybe see the people playing in it consulted, and I think we could have some good input in that."

Asked whether he had been consulted on the recent FTP running from 2023-27, Stokes was tight-lipped: "Yes and no. Make of that what you will."