Zimbabwe give back the joy as long exile ends in heroic failure

It is as rare for a team that loses by an innings and 45 runs to go on a celebratory lap around the ground as it is for Zimbabwe to play in England, which may be why they did it. The post-match presentation had not even happened when Zimbabwe's squad went to meet their fans, who had spent the past three days singing the country's traditional supporter's songs, waving its flag and soaking in the feeling of home.

Theirs is a population that is dispersed around the world, often through necessity not choice, as a collapsing economy forced people to seek opportunity abroad. The largest diaspora resides in neighbouring South Africa. The second largest? In England, where more than 100,000 Zimbabweans live. If you didn't know any better, you'd have thought all of them were at Trent Bridge, given the reception they gave the national cricket team, who played their first Test in England in 22 years in what has been received as a symbol of new-found relevance.

"We had an idea that there was going to be a lot of support for us and there's a lot more fans out there today than there was yesterday," Craig Ervine, Zimbabwe's captain said at the press conference afterwards. "We can hear them singing from up in the changing room where we were sitting, and it's pretty special."

There was almost a note of apology in Ervine's voice. "I know losing is difficult to take, but the lap that we did shows how special the fans are for us and how much we also appreciate their support day in and day out. These are fans that haven't had the opportunity to come and see us play for a long time and a lot of guys would have just seen us play on TV, so to watch us play live will be special for them. We also wanted to give them something to remember when they go back home."

Those memories will not be all good. After choosing to bowl first under cloudy skies, Zimbabwe's bowlers broke records they won't want to be reminded of. They conceded the most runs on the first day of a Test in England, which was a combination of nerves and inexperience that Ervine has already analysed and hopes they can learn from.

"We weren't really up to par," he said. "Our big quicks probably didn't get enough in the right area. According to the data, it was only around 40% in the six meter length. When you do get it in the right area, especially in these conditions, you ask a lot of questions of the batters and unfortunately, we couldn't do that which then made it difficult to be able to control the scoring."

Zimbabwe took 67 for 3 on the second morning, too late to make a material difference to the total they had allowed England to get, but enough to show some fight. It was with the bat that the resilience their nation is known for started to emerge.

That two of the three Zimbabwe batters to go past fifty are 38 and 39 years old respectively does not worry Ervine or make him question the strength of their younger talent. Instead, it suggests there's the opportunity for knowledge transfer between those who have been around (and Williams has been in the set-up for two decades) and those who are coming through.

"It's important to have that blend, especially in Test cricket, with the senior players and junior players," he said. "You don't want to put too much responsibility on the younger guys. But if you look at the maturity that Brian Bennett has bought, he's only 21 and he's got a bright future ahead of him."

So do Zimbabwe, at least in fixtures terms. They play six more Tests this year (two against each of South Africa, New Zealand and Afghanistan), all at home, where Ervine hopes they can show what they've learnt in tougher conditions in England.

"You face the ball moving around up front, being asked questions of your technique, your defence, and then, if you get through that period, you also have to get through a short ball period so there's lots of little challenges in there," he said. "If you can combat those in these conditions, there's no reason why you can't get through those same challenges back home in familiar conditions at home."

The first four home Tests will be played in Bulawayo, which is slower and lower than England but the pace attacks of both South Africa and New Zealand will pose a similar threat. At the same time, both those sides have strong batting line-ups and Ervine would like to see his seamers perform better.

"From a bowling perspective, guys will understand that they weren't at their best," he said. "We've got to get better and in conditions back home, which are possibly a little bit flatter, we've got to be a lot more consistent and a lot more patient. There's a lot of things that we can take out of these things that we need to improve on, and not just talk about."

And Zimbabwe don't have to wait too long to start showing that they've learnt their lesson. In nine days' time, they play South Africa at Arundel as part of the latter's preparations for the World Test Championship final. The extra fixture in England means Zimbabwe will have spent a month in the country and have played three red-ball matches, which has presented many opportunities to gain experience and as many to see their compatriots And it's that that seems to matter so much.

Now that the bilateral door to England is open again, Ervine hopes Zimbabwe will be back and promised when that happens, they will also be better.