Shoaib Bashir seals innings win as Sean Williams stars for spirited Zimbabwe

England 565 for 6 dec (Pope 171, Duckett 140, Crawley 124) beat Zimbabwe 265 (Bennett 139) and 255 (Williams 88, Raza 60, Bashir 6-81) by an innings and 45 runs

England began their home international summer with a comprehensive win over Zimbabwe after bowling them out twice inside five sessions and finishing the four-day Test with more than a day to spare. Offspinner Shoaib Bashir , playing in his 16th Test, headlined the final day with his fourth Test five-for - the most by an England player before turning 22 - and second in Nottingham.

Ben Curran, The magnitude of the defeat did not wipe the smiles off the faces of the visitors and their boisterous fans, who filled Trent Bridge with noise and colour, and stayed to applaud them in a lap of gratitude afterwards. This was Zimbabwe's first Test in England in 22 years and a strong expat crowd delighted in brave batting from Sean Williams Sikandar Raza and Wessly Madhevere.

Williams fell 12 short of a century and put on 122 for the second wicket while Raza reached a 10th Test half-century and shared a 65-run fifth-wicket stand with Madhevere. Zimbabwe did not disgrace themselves as they came within 45 runs of making England bat again and showed promise ahead of home Tests against South Africa, New Zealand and Afghanistan later this year.

England, meanwhile, have had their first bit of preparation ahead of a massive eight months in Tests which includes a five-match home series against India and the Ashes in Australia. They may have some concerns over their frontline seamers, who lacked some bite. Captain Ben Stokes was the most threatening on his return to bowling after hamstring surgery, and also maintained the highest pace, across his two four-over spells. In total, he bowled 11.2 in the match, while Bashir finished with nine for 143, his best match figures.

Zimbabwe began the day on 30 for 2, 270 runs behind and needing a big batting performance from someone. Williams, an international veteran of 20 years who averages 66.56 in the last five years, delivered. He played a typically energetic knock, laced with boundaries. He hit 16 fours in his innings, nine through the covers and mid-off as England overpitched and occasionally offered width. He also ushered Curran through a cautious knock that spanned 104 balls for 37 runs.

Stokes began the morning's proceedings and immediately caused problems for Zimbabwe. His third ball was wide and full, Curran drove hard and edged past gully for four. Stokes would have known he'd also planted a seed of doubt and in his next over, he could have reaped the rewards. On 10, Curran drove the ball back to Stokes, who stuck out both hands but could not hold on in his followthrough. That would have stung and more so when Williams smoked Stokes through point and over midwicket later in the over.

Williams reached fifty in the next over with a pinpoint straight drive off Josh Tongue, off the 42nd ball he faced. In the next over, Tongue hit Williams on the bottom forearm, with a delivery that reared up from back of a length and drew blood. Williams was treated on-field and appeared unaffected as he drove a wide Atkinson ball in his favoured region for four more.

Sean Williams produced a fighting 88 to lead Zimbabwe's resistance • Getty Images

Joe Root was used for an over for Tongue to change ends and England went double-spin with the introduction of Bashir. Williams reverse-swept his first ball for four to enter the seventies. At the other end Tongue began a short-ball assault on Curran that almost paid off. Curran, having hauled his way to 29, pulled Tongue to Stokes at midwicket but the England captain could only get fingertips to it.

Curran survived again when Umpire Kumar Dharmasena gave him out lbw after he missed a sweep against Bashir but Curran reviewed. Hawkeye showed the ball was bouncing over the top of the stumps. Williams was not quite as lucky. On 88, he was hit on the pads, given out and reviewed. Replays showed the ball was clipping the top of the leg stump. Having faced 82 balls, he had been on course to reclaim the national record for fastest century that Brian Bennett's 97-ball effort had taken on the previous day.

Post-lunch, Curran adopted a more aggressive approach and drove Bashir aerially but only as far as Stokes at short cover, for whom the third time was a charm. He had no trouble holding on. That brought Raza and Madhevere together and they took on the spin and the short ball from Sam Cook with confidence. They had a couple of nervy moments: when Bashir induced Raza's edge once and the ball ricocheted off Jamie Smith and onto the peak of Harry Brook's cap at first slip, which saved him from being hit on the forehead. Then, Cook got a full ball to jag back into Madhevere and hit his front pad and convinced Stokes to review. Ball-tracking showed it was missing leg stump.

In the end it took a moment of magic, and the return of Stokes, to separate the pair. He went short to Madhevere and found extra bounce, Madhevere attempted a cut but found an outside-edge and the ball seemed to be heading over second slip. Brook jumped, stuck his right hand up and plucked the ball out of the air, to everyone's surprise. Madhevere looked back, astonished that he had to go while Stokes placed his hand over his mouth a la Stuart Broad, who celebrated in the same way when Stokes himself pulled off a blinder in the Ashes a decade ago on the same ground.

With Madhevere went Zimbabwe's last real hope of making England bat again and the result was only a matter of time. Tafadzwa Tsiga was bowled by Bashir when he came down the track to a ball that turned in and through the bat-pad gap. Zimbabwean emotions see-sawed as Raza reached fifty in the next over when he creamed Stokes through the covers for his eighth four but in the over after that Blessing Muzarabani slog-swept Bashir straight to Root at deep midwicket. Bashir bagged his fifth when Raza, who had added two more fours to his count, tried to heave him over the leg side and managed a leading edge which Brook pouched.