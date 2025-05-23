Brian Bennett cuts himself a slice of history to keep Zimbabwe singing

Brian Bennett celebrated almost before he scored it: his second Test hundred and his country's fastest and arguably the most high-profile since Murray Goodwin's against the same opposition at the same venue 25 years ago (with apologies to Andy Flower and his exploits in India).

Bennett wasn't even born then and carved his own slice of history in Nottingham, his roar of delight coming almost at the same time as the sound of bat on ball, as he cut Gus Atkinston wide of the cordon and took off, right fist clenched, head bowed, the Zimbabwe bird facing the sun.

That emblem is a replica of the carved stone birds of Great Zimbabwe, a historic kingdom that existed between the 11th and 14th centuries. No one really knows what the birds represent but suggestions range from the crowning of a new king to the symbol of a spirit. On Friday at Trent Bridge, it symbolised renewed hope.

Despite the pummelling Zimbabwe's attack took on the opening day - and that Bennett was dismissed for a single in the second innings - to see a 21-year-old, playing in his seventh Test, score a century against a top-tier nation is a sign that something is working in Zimbabwean cricket. Bennett is young, talented and almost entirely homegrown. Almost, because he was schooled at Peterhouse, the alma mata of Gary Ballance and Stuart Carlisle, but the finishing touches were added in South Africa, at Kingswood College.

Peterhouse regularly play at a cricket festival at the Eastern Cape institution and Bennett's father Kelly, a blueberry farmer by trade, organised for his sons to spend a post-school bridging year at Kingswood. Brian, and his twin David, were there in 2022 and their young brother Sean has since followed. The school's cricket academy is one of the most elite in southern Africa and includes individual mentorships programs and coaching by professionals, including former Warriors seamer Andrew Birch . Bennett immediately impressed him.

"When he first arrived, we had a game against one of our rival schools, Pearson, and he just took them apart. He smashed 151 of 100 balls in his first game," Birch told ESPNcricinfo. "He's a very attacking player."

That much was evident from the first over at Trent Bridge. Bennett collected three boundaries and though the first two came off the inside-edge, the third was a glorious cover drive, a stroke that he returned to throughout the day and is a natural strength. But it's the other strong skill Bennett has - the ability to take on the short ball - that Birch noticed early on. "He was not scared and very good on the short ball. Anything back of the length, he is scoring on the off side, and square of the wicket. In the younger groups, often they can score on the front foot but if you can do it off the short ball, you can really get away."

It only took Bennett three more balls in this innings to show that. Atkinson's fifth delivery was short of a length and wide and Bennett seared it through deep point for a fourth boundary in 11 balls. He has six fours off 17 balls by the time Ben Curran was dismissed and then bedded in for a 65-run stand with his captain Craig Ervine. In that time, there were moments of fortune: he survived a Sam Cook inswinger that almost found leg stump, and almost nicked off against Atkinson but there was never a sense of nerves.

Bennett was positive in his strokeplay • PA Photos/Getty Images

Then came the spinner, almost at the same time as Birch was on the line."Oh yes, he's very attacking against spin," Birch said. "He looks to take the guys on down the ground. He looks to attack the bad ball and put the others under pressure, so I'm sure he'll carry on in that way." On cue, Bennett hit Shoaib Bashir through the covers and in front of the sweeper.

His fifty came off 56 balls and Zimbabwe's boisterous fan contingent began to dance. They barely stopped for the rest of the day. Though Bennett gave them heart-in-mouth moments when he edged Cook short of second slip on 63 and then edged Stokes to Joe Root on 89 (but was dropped), he also gave them reasons to keep singing. None more than that cut he knew had sliced off a piece of a history even before he'd seen where it had gone.

Zimbabwe, by virtue of how little they play(ed - that will change with 11 Tests this year ) and the irregularity of their wins, often have very little to genuinely cheer but Bennett has provided something different. In a career that is only six months old, he already has two Test tons and a five-for and an ODI hundred. If you believe Birch, there's more to come. "His work ethic is unbelievable and his drive to succeed was the most impressive thing for me," he said. "You get kids that arrive and they've got the talent and they don't really have that drive and that work ethic. He straight away had that."

He also has a mature mindset, which comes from a family love of the sport and a household immersed in the game. "He's very relaxed and chilled but he's a thinker of the game, which is really nice because sometimes in this day and age with the young kids coming through, they don't really think," Birch said. "They don't watch cricket much. That's what I find is lacking in schoolboy cricket. A lot of kids don't watch cricket much or if they do, they watch the T20s. They don't watch Tests and really get to know the game. But him and his whole family really watch cricket. It's ingrained in them. They think about cricket. They talk cricket."

And best of all, Bennett has the express backing of Zimbabwe's coach Justin Sammons, who spent time with Birch recently while his own son was playing at a schools' festival, and "we just had a conversation and he was very excited about the way he plays".