England opt to bowl at The Oval; India make four changes
Nair, Jurel, Akash Deep and Prasidh were back for the visitors, who trail the series 1-2
Toss England opt to bowl vs India
A 15th successive toss refused to go India's way, and they will have to start the deciding game of an engrossing series by doing a bit of heavy lifting. The conditions in London were overcast. The pitch was green. Ollie Pope, standing in for the injured Ben Stokes, had no hesitation in choosing to bowl.
Shubman Gill, who admitted tongue in cheek that the toss was the thing that he was thinking about the most, called heads again, as he has done all tour, and it let him down for one last time at The Oval. He confirmed four changes for India - three expected, with Jasprit Bumrah (workload management), Rishabh Pant (broken foot) and Anshul Kamboj (rookie) sitting out - for Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel and a fully fit Akash Deep. The final one though appeared to be tactical, with batter Karun Nair replacing allrounder Shardul Thakur, who only bowled 27 overs across two Tests.
England had already announced their XI with Stokes, Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse and Liam Dawson making way for Jacob Bethell, Josh Tongue, Jamie Overton and Gus Atkinson. This is the 22nd first-class match (and fourth Test) at The Oval since May 2023. In 22 out of 22, the captain who has won the toss has chosen to bowl first. The reason for that is the amount of help the fast bowlers have got out of this pitch. Since the start of 2023, seamers have taken 617 wickets and spinners have taken 79.
England: 1 Zak Crawley, 2 Ben Duckett, 3 Ollie Pope (capt), 4 Joe Root, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Jacob Bethell, 7 Jamie Smith (wk), 8 Chris Woakes, 9 Gus Atkinson, 10 Jamie Overton, 11 Josh Tongue
India: 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 KL Rahul, 3 B Sai Sudharsan, 4 Shubman Gill (capt), 5 Karun Nair, 6 Ravindra Jadeja, 7 Dhruv Jurel (wk), 8 Washington Sundar, 9 Akash Deep, 10 Prasidh Krishna, 11 Mohammed Siraj