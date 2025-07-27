England six wickets away from series win after Archer gets Gill before lunch

Lunch India 358 and 223 for 4 (Gill 103, Rahul 90) trail England 669 by 88 runs

When Gill walked out to face a hat-trick ball in the first over of India's second innings, his team trailed by 311 runs and looked certain to lose within four days. But a doughty, defiant century - the fourth in his first series as India captain - kept the match and the series alive, trimming the deficit to under 100 and slowly wearing England's bowlers down.

Gill was given a life early on the fifth day when Ollie Pope failed to hold onto a stinging chance at short cover, and was hit on the glove and helmet as Ben Stokes broke through the pain barrier to bowl an eight-over spell from the James Anderson End. Stokes did not bowl on the fourth day due to cramp and grimaced after every ball due to a shoulder niggle.

But he was the man that gave England their first breakthrough, pinning KL Rahul on the back pad to trap him lbw and break a partnership worth 188 with Gill. Stokes exploited the variable bounce on offer throughout his spell, with some balls shooting through low and others - like the brute that struck Gill - leaping unexpectedly.