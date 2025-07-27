England six wickets away from series win after Archer gets Gill before lunch
India lost both their overnight batters, Rahul and Gill, and still trail by 88
Shubman Gill celebrates his fourth century of the series • AFP/Getty Images
Lunch India 358 and 223 for 4 (Gill 103, Rahul 90) trail England 669 by 88 runs
England took a huge step towards a series-clinching win just before lunch on the fifth day in Manchester when Jofra Archer finally dislodged Shubman Gill after 87 overs of resistance.
When Gill walked out to face a hat-trick ball in the first over of India's second innings, his team trailed by 311 runs and looked certain to lose within four days. But a doughty, defiant century - the fourth in his first series as India captain - kept the match and the series alive, trimming the deficit to under 100 and slowly wearing England's bowlers down.
Gill was given a life early on the fifth day when Ollie Pope failed to hold onto a stinging chance at short cover, and was hit on the glove and helmet as Ben Stokes broke through the pain barrier to bowl an eight-over spell from the James Anderson End. Stokes did not bowl on the fourth day due to cramp and grimaced after every ball due to a shoulder niggle.
But he was the man that gave England their first breakthrough, pinning KL Rahul on the back pad to trap him lbw and break a partnership worth 188 with Gill. Stokes exploited the variable bounce on offer throughout his spell, with some balls shooting through low and others - like the brute that struck Gill - leaping unexpectedly.
Chris Woakes took the new ball alongside Archer and occasionally beat the bat, with Gill surviving an incredibly tight leave soon after a celebratory yelp on reaching three figures. But he played away from his body to a back-of-a-length ball from Archer shortly before lunch, and edged through to Jamie Smith to make England clear favourites.